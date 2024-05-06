Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Why Prince Louis was the star at King Charles' coronation - 12 unmissable photos
Why Prince Louis was the star at King Charles' coronation - 12 unmissable photos

The Prince and Princess of Wales's youngest child witnessed the historic occasion

Prince Louis may be the youngest member of his family, but he has a big personality which he wasn't afraid to show during King Charles' coronation.

One year ago, on 6 May 2023, the then five-year-old joined his parents Prince William and Princess Kate and his siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Westminster Abbey for the historic occasion. 

Louis was spotted attending the ceremony for a short time before quietly leaving midway through the two-hour event alongside his nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo.

This marked the first major formal event attended by the youngster, who did not attend his great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth's funeral in 2022.

His exit was planned due to his young age, offering him a break from the cameras, but he later rejoined the festivities for the King's Procession and Buckingham Palace balcony appearance.

While the focus was firmly on King Charles and Queen Camilla, who were crowned in front of 2,000 guests at the country’s first coronation to be staged in 70 years, Louis couldn't help but win over the hearts of fans with his cheeky expressions – which he became known for following his appearances at the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations and the Easter Mattins service.

Keep scrolling to see why Prince Louis was such a star at the coronation…

Prince Louis pointing during the service© Getty

The Prince and Princess of Wales's son sat front-row with his older sister, and he couldn't resist the temptation to distract her by pointing out something during the ceremony.

Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte sat between their parents© Getty

This wasn't the only moment that Louis' eyes were elsewhere – he was spotted gazing at the ceiling midway through the service.

prince louis yawning alongside royal © Getty Images

Louis clearly didn't get enough sleep the night before the coronation, as he was pictured yawning on several occasions. Perhaps it was all the excitement about the royal occasion that kept him up!

Prince Louis pulls a coy smile during the King's coronation© Getty

While leaving Westminster Abbey with his parents, the young royal pulled his best half-smile for the cameras.

Prince Louis inside the carriage© Getty

The carriage ride to Buckingham Palace also saw Louis gaze out at the crowds, but he may not have realised they were watching him back as he pulled a sad face.

Prince Louise yawning in the carriage with Prince George© Getty

While Charlotte looked out the other side of the carriage and George looked deep in thought, Louis made the most of his distracted siblings and let out another yawn.

Prince Louis looking shocked as he puts his hand against the carriage window© Getty

He even looked surprised at one point, pulling a playful look as he took in the crowds gathered along the streets.

Prince Louis blowing raspberries on the carriage ride to Buckingham Palace© Tom Dymond/REX/Shutterstock

And take a look at Louis blowing raspberries!

Prince Louis claps and waved as he views a flypast at Buckingham Palace© Getty

Royals such as Princess Kate and Duchess Sophie waved to the crowds during their Buckingham Palace balcony appearance, but Louis appeared to clap along with the crowd – how cute!

Working members of the royal family appeared on the balcony© Getty

Prince Louis had a perfect view of the flypast by aircraft from the Royal Navy, Army Air Corps and Royal Air Force, including the Red Arrows. We're not sure if it was the impressive sight or the sound of the aircraft, but something got the young Prince excited!

Prince Louis pointing at the sky and talking to mother Princess Kate© Rex

He later pointed out the flypast to his mother in case she hadn't spotted it, and the doting mother looked suitably enthused. 

The royal family loved the flypast© Getty

While the others giggled, Louis was extra expressive as he began to stick his tongue out.

