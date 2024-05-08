Prince Harry supported by uncle Charles Spencer at Invictus ceremony in London

Prince Harry is being supported by his uncle Charles Spencer as he leads a service marking the tenth anniversary of the Invictus Games in the coming moments. Also in attendance at the service were the late Princess Diana's sisters: Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes.

When the Duke arrived at St Paul's Cathedral, he was seen waving at cheering members of the crowd that had amassed. Inside the landmark, 1,000 people had gathered for the ceremony including the Duke's lawyer, David Sherbourne, Mark Dyer, a former equerry to the King, and Ed Lane Fox, the royal's former private secretary.

WATCH: Relive the moment Prince Harry teased HELLO! at the Invictus Games

However, the Duke of Sussex will not be joined by other senior members of the royal family. Harry has been unable to see other members of the royal family due to a "schedule" conflict, with King Charles hosting a garden party alongside the monarch's weekly meeting with the prime minister, Rishi Sunak. A source close to Harry said: "The Duke of course is understanding of his father's diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon."

The royal has not been joined by his wife, Meghan Markle, who has previously been at his side for Invictus-related events. However, the Duke and Duchess are due to reunite later in the week when they fly out to Nigeria with their trip beginning on Friday. During their time in the African country, the pair will tour various organisations.

HELLO!'s royal editor, Emily Nash said: "To an outsider it may seem odd that they can't make time for a meeting, but the King is head of state and has his diary planned months in advance - so it wasn't a given that it would happen, with Harry only here for a couple of days.

© Getty Harry and Charles were unable to see each other during the Duke's trip

It will inevitably lead to speculation over the state of their relationship, which has come under pressure over the past few years."

The Duke arrived in the UK on Tuesday, where he took part in a panel discussion about the Invictus Games alongside former BBC Breakfast presenter Louise Minchin and businessman Sir Keith Mills.

© Chris Jackson The Duke took part in a panel discussion on Tuesday

During the discussion, Harry said: "Sometimes you… look back and go 'Look at what we’ve done'. But also given the state of the world, there is so much more to do and I think a lot of uncertainty – but what we've created is a global community." When pressed on the future of the Games, the royal confirmed they would continue so long as they "serve their purpose".

DISCOVER: Prince Harry's meaningful bracelets are actually a major 2024 jewellery trend

READ: Why Meghan Markle will only travel with Prince Harry outside of the UK

The Invictus Games were founded by the royal in 2014 and they act as a multi-sport event for injured or sick service personnel.