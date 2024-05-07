Prince Harry confirms he won't reunite with King Charles during UK visit

Prince Harry will not reunite with his father, King Charles, during his return to the UK ahead of the tenth anniversary of the Invictus Games, which he will mark at a ceremony in St Paul's Cathedral on Wednesday.

HELLO! understands the Duke will not meet with his father while in the UK this week "due to His Majesty's full programme". A source says: "The Duke of course is understanding of his father's diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon."



In February, Harry flew back to the UK to spend time with the monarch following the news that the 75-year-old had been diagnosed with cancer. The King was seen earlier on Tuesday being driven from Windsor to London ahead of Harry's visit to the capital.

According to ITV's royal editor, Chris Ship, the Duke of Sussex is expected to carry out events related to the Invictus Games on Tuesday ahead of Wednesday's service. Harry attended the Honourable Artillery Company's headquarters on the edge of London during the day.

Although the Duke of Sussex's wife, Meghan Markle, has accompanied him to many Invictus-related events in the past, including last year's games in Dusseldorf and a tour of 2025 host nation Canada, she was't present with the royal on this occasion. Meghan instead remains back at their California home with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Harry's time in the UK will be relatively short, with the Duke reuniting with the Duchess of Sussex later in the week during a joint trip to Nigeria. The couple are understood to have been invited by the Chief of Defence Staff, the highest-ranking military official in Nigeria, who Harry previously met at the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf last September.

Although it's not yet confirmed what Harry and Meghan will do in the African country, HELLO! understands that the pair will visit several organisations during the tour. The trip comes after Meghan performed a genealogy test that revealed she was 43% Nigerian.