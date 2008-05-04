The couple, who marry on May 17 at Windsor, have been inseperable since meeting at the Canadian Grand Prix in 2004
Walking happily by the side of her handsome beau, Autumn is clearly already very at ease with her future royal in-laws
Peter gives his mum a loving cuddle as they watch Zara making her debut at the famous event
4 MAY 2008
Two weeks before her wedding, Autumn Kelly took time out of preparations to cheer on future sister-in-law Zara Phillips as she made her Badminton Horse Trials debut.
Pretty Canadian Autumn joined fiancé Peter, 30, and his family at the famous cross-country course. Chatting happily with her hunky beau's parents – Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips – the 31-year-old management consultant was clearly already part of the family.
Also keeping an eye on events during the challenging trials was Zara's England rugby star boyfriend Mike Tindall. If his royal girlfriend's hints about a proposal last week are anything to go by, the Gloucester player could also be joining "the firm" soon.
"He hasn't asked yet," said Zara, when asked about marriage plans. "I'm old-fashioned: I think they should ask you."
Relaxed in the spring sun, the group were clearly happy to be spending time together as a family. And with romance well and truly in the air, hugs were the order of the day, with both the Princess Royal and 26-year-old Zara receiving loving cuddles from Peter.