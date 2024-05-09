Skip to main contentSkip to footer
James Middleton shares adorable spring family photo
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Digital Cover royalty

James Middleton shares adorable spring family photo

Princess Kate's younger brother is a doting dad of one…

Isabelle Casey
Reporter
2 minutes ago
Share this:

James Middleton was besotted on Wednesday when he shared the most adorable family photo. 

Princess Kate's brother, 37, took to the official Instagram account for his dog lifestyle company, Ella & Co,  with two beautiful spring photos of himself alongside his family dogs: Zulu Inka Luna Mabel Nala & Isla. In the images, James was gazing at his pooches while standing in a beautiful, flowering field.

View post on Instagram
 

"A magical moment in the bluebells. I think spring has definitely now sprung….finally," he penned alongside the post. 

James couldn't have looked more content and donned a chequered blue and white shirt, navy blue trousers and a black gilet adorned with his company's name. 

Meanwhile, his pack of dogs looked equally as settled enjoying the sunshine and incredible spring flora. 

One fan commented: "Beautiful [red love heart emoji] look at the way your furry kids look at you with so much [red love heart emoji]."

An illustration of James Middleton and his dog Ella© Instagram
An illustration of James Middleton and his dog Ella

Ella & Co. is inspired by James' therapy dog Ella who sadly passed away in January last year. 

As well as being the doting dog dad to his four-legged friends, James is the adoring father to his son Inigo, whom he shares with his wife, Alizeé Thervenet.

A baby hand with a pendant featuring a dog© Instagram
James made sure his baby was close to his beloved dog Ella

The couple welcomed Inigo in October and have since shared occasional updates for fans alongside the infant. 

Upon Inigo's arrival last year, James shared the most adorable series of photographs. The featured image showed the baby holding a tiny photo of Ella, which was an incredibly important moment for James.

View post on Instagram
 

He wrote: "We have settled into our new life as parents and I’ve told him all about Ella and that if it wasn't for her he wouldn’t be here today and that we miss her greatly. The dogs have been fantastic at welcoming their little brother into the pack (although Inka needs to know the teddybears are not all for her…"

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Since he arrived, Inigo has changed so much. The latest photo of the little one was shared on James' birthday in April. 

The father-son duo looked so sweet together, twinning in matching berets for a candid selfie from inside their Berkshire home. 

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more