Prince William begins overnight trip to Cornwall - live updates

The Prince of Wales has begun his first overnight trip since his wife Kate's cancer diagnosis.

Prince William's first port of call in Cornwall is Nansleden in Newquay, the site where the Duchy of Cornwall’s first homeless housing project will be built.

The project, delivered alongside Cornish charity St Petrocs, will provide 24 homes with wraparound support for homeless people.

William will meet the development’s leaders and the chief executive of St Petrocs, Henry Meacock.

Construction will begin in September this year, and land for the homes is being provided by the Duchy.

William will then visit Fistral beach, where he will meet representatives from local organisations who are working to promote safety in the sea and across the beach area, ahead of the forthcoming summer months.

On Friday, he will make his first official visit to the Isles of Scilly since becoming the Duke of Cornwall in September 2022. William's engagements will include a stop at St Mary's Harbour and St. Mary’s Community Hospital.

© Getty William viewed plans for the housing project upon arrival. A Kensington Palace spokesperson said: "Since the project was announced in February, work on the Innovative Housing Project in Nansledan has been progressing at pace. Designs are being finalised and construction is set to start on site in September, with completion by autumn 2025. "Today, marks the first time that The Prince will see the site of the new homes. He is looking forward to hearing from the Duchy team about how the work is progressing and from St. Petrocs about the impact the project will have on people experiencing homelessness locally. "Both His Royal Highness and the Duchy hope that this project will serve as an inspiration to others."



© Getty Last year, William launched Homewards – a five-year programme led by The Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales which aims to end homelessness.



© Getty The new homes in Nansledan have been designed by local practice ALA Architects, with input from the Duchy, St Petrocs and the Homewards expert panel. The homes are designed to be in keeping with the quality and character of Nansledan, to provide residents with dignity and help them settle into their new community from day one.



What is the Duchy of Cornwall?

The Duchy of Cornwall is one of the largest and oldest landed estates in Britain and was created in 1337 by Edward III to support his son and heir Prince Edward, known as the Black Prince, and all his subsequent heirs.

It extends across 23 counties in England and Wales and includes the Oval cricket ground and 67,000 acres of Dartmoor.

