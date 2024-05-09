Zara and Mike Tindall look so loved-up in romantic photo after missing Prince Harry's Invictus service

Mike Tindall couldn't be more of a supportive husband if he tried. On Thursday, the former rugby player stepped out alongside his equestrian wife on day two of the Badminton Horse Trials.

Princess Anne's daughter had her arm wrapped around her beau as they stood in the sunshine. Zara was every inch her sporty self donning a navy blue jacket, white shirt and riding helmet. Meanwhile, Mike matched his wife in a navy blue T-shirt and navy blue hat.

© James Whatling Mike and Zara were pictured in the sunshine at the Badminton Horse Trials

The outing came just hours after Prince Harry arrived in the UK for his Invictus Games ceremony at St Paul's Cathedral on Wednesday evening.

The husband and wife duo were noticeably absent from the event, as were Harry's cousins Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.

However, the Prince was joined by his uncle Charles Spencer and aunt Lady Jane Fellowes who attended the service together and were seen hugging their nephew inside the cathedral.

On Wednesday, Zara was pictured at the first horse inspection wearing a causal ensemble comprised of white skinny jeans, navy blazer and white T-shirt.

© Getty Class Affair and Zara Tindall during the first horse inspection on day one of the Badminton Horse Trials 2024

Her vibrant blonde tresses were worn down and straight and framed by a pair of glamorous sunglasses which she slipped on to battle the beating rays.

The outing came days after Zara reunited with her uncle King Charles at the Windsor Horse Show.

© Chris Jackson Zara Tindall putting her arm around King Charles

The pair were spotted kissing and hugging each other upon the King's arrival. The outing marked the second since news of Charles' returned to public duties two weeks ago.

Other touching photos from the event showed Zara and Charles laughing together and enjoying each other's company.

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB! If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there… What is it? Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle. Member benefits Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash

Emily Nash Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team

Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members

Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads

Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won



Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists

Invitations to in-person and virtual events

A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*

Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits By royal decree You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

This time Zara switched up her fabulous hair look and slicked her vibrant tresses back into a stylish ponytail.

As for her outfit, she chose to wear a killer grey power suit with flared trousers. The event is incredibly important to the senior members of the royal family who attend the event in the late Queen Elizabeth's honour.

The Queen never missed the annual horse show even in 2022 when she was suffering from mobility issues.