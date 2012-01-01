Fergie introduces 'good manners' tale to youngsters in New York



Sarah, Duchess of York's children's book Budgie The Little Helicopter became a favourite with kids around the world. And this week the British royal was busy introducing a new kiddies character to youngsters in New York.



The mum-of-two met pint-sized fans at a book signing of Tea For Ruby in the Big Apple. The new publication tells the tale of Ruby, a boisterous and untidy girl who is overwhelmed with excitement after being invited to take tea with the Queen.



And there's an important message in the illustrated tale, says Sarah, about the virtues of manners and etiquette. "I was brought up to appreciate that there is a time and place for manners. Not just for the sake of following rules, but rather because etiquette and good manners show courtesy and respect," she explains.



"I've raised my girls as part of the royal family according to this philosophy," she adds, referring to Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. "Now I can pass along this message to princesses everywhere."