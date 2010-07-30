Palace confirms Prince Carl Philip's romance after blocking nude photos

The romance that has intrigued royal followers has now been confirmed. Prince Carl Philip's love affair with model Sofía Hellqvist is official.



Head of the Department of Communication to the Swedish royal family, Nina Eldh, first implied a link between the pair by censuring the publication of photos of Sofía posing naked.





She later confirmed their romance to Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet, and said it was "regrettable there are people who want to take advantage of the relationship she has with the prince".



Rumours of the new pairing began months ago, after photos of the couple on holiday began circulating in the Swedish media.



The 25-year-old brunette, known in Sweden for having participated in reality TV show Paradise Hotel in 2005, has reportedly been going steady with the dashing prince, 30, since January.



Since then, the couple have shared dates in the capital city of Stockholm, and have paid a visit to the States. Their time together has served to consolidate the relationship to the point where the prince has introduced her to his parents - Sofía met King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia for the first time on July 23.

