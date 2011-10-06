Suave host Prince Philip charms American beauties Gwyneth and Cameron

Gwyneth Paltrow listens rapt as Prince Philip holds her in conversation, no doubt telling one of his famous anecdotes.



Many men would be reduced to jelly by an encounter with an Oscar-winning Hollywood goddess.



Especially since 39-year-old Gwyneth looked spectacular in a thigh-skimming LBD.

But the Duke of Edinburgh is known for his old-world charm, which he has employed to great effect over the years as the Queen's consort.



The sharply dressed former naval officer took it all his stride, adopting a casual pose at a soiree he was hosting to celebrate the re-opening of The Arts Club.



Both Gwyneth and the royal are members of the swanky Mayfair establishment.





The evening gave Philip, 90, the opportunity to meet another silver screen star.



Cameron Diaz was at the opening, also showing off acres of shapely leg in a form-fitting outfit.



Country Strong actress Gwyneth then entertained the VIP crowd by performing with Mark Ronson.



Established in 1863 as a private members' club, the Arts Club is now primarily a meeting place for men and women involved in creative pursuits, boasting members such as Kim Cattrall and Rolling Stone Ronnie Wood.



The recent renovations have involved adding a library, a brasserie and oyster bar with geometric Italian marble floor and a grand staircase in creamy white marble with a bronzed balustrade.



