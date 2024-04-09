Which royals are godparents? Prince William, Zara Tindall, Prince Harry and more

In March 2019, the Duke of Sussex became a godfather to his cousin Zara Tindall's second daughter Lena. He was pictured at her christening, which was held at St Nicholas Church in Cherington, Gloucestershire.

In April 2017, Harry opened up about how he practices being a dad with his godchildren – he is also a godfather to his friends' children.

"I'm a godfather to quite a few of my friends' [kids]," he said. "Um, actually only five or six."

He added: "I think the key to that is to grow up, but also to be able to stay in touch with your childhood side. If that means going to someone's house and sitting there and playing PlayStation and kicking the ass of their son on or whatever it is, then I'll try and do that. I've actually had a lot of practice for that."