Which royals are godparents? Prince William, Zara Tindall, Prince Harry and more

When the time comes to select a godparent for their newborn child, royal parents often look to members of other monarchies to take on the important role.
From Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden, who has been called the "Godmother of Europe" for her legion of godchildren, to Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, Prince William, Prince Harry and the Queen, the world's royal families are forever connected by the bonds of baptism.
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank held a joint royal christening for their son, August, with Mike and Zara Tindall's third child, Lucas, in Windsor in November 2021.
While it's not been confirmed who the tots' godparents are, Harry's ex Cressida Bonas and Zara's friend, Natalie Pinkham, were among the guests.
Prince William
A young Prince William became godfather to Prince Constantine-Alexios of Greece on 15 April 1999 in London – and even attended the christening with his arm in a sling following a rugby injury!
The Greek prince's other godparents are Prince Nikolaos, Prince Dimitri of Yugoslavia, Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark, King Felipe of Spain, Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden, Princess Alexandra zu Fürstenberg, and Mrs Doris Robbs.
Prince Harry
In March 2019, the Duke of Sussex became a godfather to his cousin Zara Tindall's second daughter Lena. He was pictured at her christening, which was held at St Nicholas Church in Cherington, Gloucestershire.
In April 2017, Harry opened up about how he practices being a dad with his godchildren – he is also a godfather to his friends' children.
"I'm a godfather to quite a few of my friends' [kids]," he said. "Um, actually only five or six."
He added: "I think the key to that is to grow up, but also to be able to stay in touch with your childhood side. If that means going to someone's house and sitting there and playing PlayStation and kicking the ass of their son on or whatever it is, then I'll try and do that. I've actually had a lot of practice for that."
The late Queen
The late Queen was godmother to Princess Theodora of Greece and Denmark, whose baptism was held in October 1983 in London.
Along with the Queen, Theodora's godparents also include Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, former King Michael I of Romania, and former Crown Prince Alexander of Yugoslavia.
Zara Tindall
Prince William's cousin Zara Tindall is godmother to his and Princess Kate's elder son Prince George, who was christened in the Chapel Royal of St James's Palace in October 2013.
Zara, daughter of Princess Anne, filled the role alongside George's fellow godparents: Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton, Julia Samuel, Earl Grosvenor, Oliver Baker, Emilia Jardine-Paterson and William van Cutsem, one of William's oldest and dearest friends.
Prince Philip
The late Duke of Edinburgh was godfather to Prince Philippos of Greece and Denmark, and was accompanied to the christening in London in 1986 by the late Princess Diana.
Other attendees included Philippos' parents King Constantine and Queen Anne Marie of Greece, King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia of Spain and the baby's siblings Crown Prince Pavlos, Princess Alexia, and Prince Nikolaos.
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden also became her niece Princess Leonore of Sweden's godmother at her christening on June 8, 2014 in Stockholm.
The baptism took place on the first wedding anniversary of the young royal's parents, Princess Madeleine and Christopher O'Neill.
Prince Carl Philip of Sweden
Prince Carl Philip of Sweden's godson, Prince Nicolas of Sweden, was christened at Drottningholm Palace on October 11, 2015 in Stockholm.
Then ninth-in-line to the throne, the son of Carl-Philip's sister Princess Madeleine and her husband Chris O'Neil is also the godchild of Katarina von Horn, Gustaf Magnuson, Natascha Abensperg und Traun, Henry d'Abo, and Marco Wajselfisz.
Queen Mathilde of Belgium
One of Queen Mathilde of Belgium's royal goddaughters is Princess Isabella of Denmark.
Queen Mary and King Frederik's daughter's baptism took place on 1 July 2007 in Fredensborg, Denmark. The other five godfathers and godmothers were: Major Peter Heering, Nadine Johnston, lady-in waiting Maria Louise Skeel, Frederik's cousin Princess Alexia, and Christian Buchwald.
Queen Mathilde of Belgium
Queen Mathilde of Belgium can also call Princess Alexia of the Netherlands her goddaughter, alongside fellow godparents, the late Prince Friso, Juan Zorreguieta, Jonkheer Frans Ferdinand de Beaufort and Jonkvrouw Alexandra Jankovich de Jeszenice.
The second daughter of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima was baptised on November 19, 2005 in Wassenaar, Netherlands.
Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway
Crown Princess Mette-Marit became godmother to Prince Christian of Denmark at his baptism on January 21, 2006 at the Christiansborg Palace Chapel in Copenhagen.
The son of King Frederik and Queen Mary, who wore a royal baptism gown from 1870, also calls Crown Prince Haakon of Norway and Swedish Crown Princess Victoria his godparents.
Princess Madeleine of Sweden
Princess Madeleine of Sweden's godson is Prince Oscar of Sweden.
The young royal, who is the son of Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel, was christened at the Royal Palace of Stockholm on May 27, 2016 in Stockholm.
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden
One of Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden's many godchildren is Princess Eléonore of Belgium. The fourth child of Princess Mathilde and Belgium's Crown Prince Philippe was baptised in the church of Ciergnon, Belgium on June 14, 2008.
The Princess' other godmother is Princess Claire of Belgium, and her godfather is Count Sébastien von Westphalen zu Fürstenberg.
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden
Another of Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden's godchildren, Princess Ingrid of Norway, was baptised at the Palace Chapel in Oslo on April 17, 2004.
Her other godparents are King Harald V of Norway, Princess Märtha Louise of Norway, King Frederik of Denmark, King Felipe VI of Spain, and her grandmother, Marit Tjessem.
Queen Mary of Denmark
Along with King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and Crown Prince Haakon of Norway, the Danish queen is godparent to Princess Estelle of Sweden, daughter of Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel.
The Princess' christening took place in Stockholm, Sweden on 22 May 2012.
Grand Duke Guillaume of Luxembourg
Guillaume of Luxembourg is seen looking on as his godson, Prince Emmanuel of Belgium, was christened on December 10, 2005 at the chapel of the Castle of Ciergnon in Ciergnon, Belgium.
The third child of Belgian King Philippe and Queen Mathilde has Countess Elisabeth d’ Udekem d’ Acoz as godmother.
