How Prince George is following in the footsteps of King Charles, Princess Kate and Prince Philip

Prince George appears to be following in the footsteps of his mother Princess Kate, his grandfather King Charles III and his late great-grandfather Prince Philip.

At the tender age of ten, the young royal appears to be a whizz when it comes to painting. Back in December 2022, George thrilled royal fans when he unveiled a very festive watercolour painting of a reindeer in the snow with two colourful robins also in the frame.

© Getty Images Prince George appears to be following in his mother's footsteps

The masterpiece was posted on the Prince and Princess of Wales's official Instagram page and quickly caught the attention of royal fans who flocked to the comments section to heap praise on the youngster. "You have a budding artist there!!" wrote one fan, while another added, "like King Charles!"

During a chat with HELLO!, the artist who inspired George's charming picture, Hannah Dale, said: "He's obviously got talent. He has an eye for form and colour. It was lovely. It was really lovely to see."

© Getty Images The young royal is a dab hand at watercolours

She continued: "I think having a love of animals and love of nature is obviously something that’s maybe captured his attention. That inspires me very much. It’s a real privilege to inspire any child to want to draw or paint. It was a really lovely compliment."

George's artistic flair appears to stem in part from the monarch who famously relishes painting landscapes. His work was first exhibited at Windsor Castle in 1977 and he has since shown his work at a number of other exhibitions. In 2022, an impressive 70 of Charles's watercolours were on display at The Garrison Chapel in Chelsea, London. Among the pictures on display were idyllic landscapes of Scotland, and scenes from Provence and Tanzania.

© Getty Images The royal is a talented painter

Speaking about the exhibition, he said: "You become increasingly aware of things that may have escaped your attention previously – things like the quality of light and shade, of tone and texture and the shape of buildings in relation to the landscape."

He continued: "It all requires the most intense concentration and, consequently, is one of the most relaxing and therapeutic exercises I know. In fact, in my case, I find it transports me into another dimension which, quite literally, refreshes parts of the soul which other activities can’t reach."

© Getty Images Charles sketching in the gardens of Omiya Palace during a break in his official tour of Japan

King Charles isn't the only royal with a knack for painting. The late Duke of Edinburgh was also a dab hand at oil painting. Like Charles, he typically painted landscapes, and in 1965 he painted a wonderful portrait of the late Queen Elizabeth II reading the newspaper at the breakfast table during a stay at Windsor Castle. During his lifetime, Prince Philip also presented Princess Eugenie with a very special wedding gift - a bespoke painting featuring a bunch of flowers.

Speaking in a BBC One documentary, Eugenie said: "It was so nice, it's now sitting in my house in London and I'm so proud of it, you know?"

© Getty Images Princess Kate studied history of art at university

Princess Kate may also have inspired her oldest child. While she's renowned for being a talented amateur photographer, the royal mother-of-three also has a passion for art and painting. She studied art history at the University of St Andrews and graduated with a 2:1 degree. Back in 2021, an impressive Scottish landscape done by Kate was unveiled on Instagram.

The caption read: "To the people, communities and organisations we visited and heard from; and those who stopped to wave and make our return to Scotland so special - thank you!"

Beyond this, Princess Kate is also a royal patron for the National Portrait Gallery, The Foundling Museum and The Royal Photographic Society.