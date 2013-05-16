Stars gather to watch polo prince Harry ride out of his US tour in style

Prince Harry ended his successful US tour with a game of polo and was cheered on by famous fans such as Valentino, Olivia Palermo, Jessica Stam and Karolina Kurkova, who is seen below with Valentino.



A host of stars from the fashion world, including Olivia Palermo and Stephanie Seymour, watched the royal score the winning goal at the fourth annual Senteble Cup Polo Match held at Connecticut's Greenwich Polo Club.

The match was designed to raise funds for his charity, Sentebale. The organisation, which Harry founded in 2004, helps children affected by HIV and Aids in the tiny African country of Lesotho.



The Prince was in high spirits as his players took on Nacho Figueras, who headed up the the St. Regis team.



Argentine Nacho (seen below) has been dubbed "the David Beckham of polo", but on the day he had to concede victory to Harry and his team mates.



The royal, who has been warmly welcomed by Americans at every stage of his visit, paid tribute to his hosts as he gave a speech after the match.









"This is the last day of my tour around the United States, thank you for a wonderful week," he told the 400 spectators who had turned out to see him play.



"I have witnessed the extraordinary generosity of the people of this great nation."



The 28-year-old's polo triumph was an extension of his tour's success. 'Harrymania' kicked off in Washington where the Prince made a surprise appearance at the White House and met with Michelle Obama.



After a glamorous start, Harry's visit took on serious note and focused on promoting the rehabilitation of injured American and British troops.









The royal paid tribute to fallen soldiers at the Arlington Cemetery in Virginia and also met injured war veterans at the Walter Reed National Military Center during the first part of his week-long stay.



His natural affinity with children also shone through, demonstrated when the uncle-to-be cooed over baby Sebastian Wilkowski as he launched a wounded war veterans sporting tournament in Colorado Springs.



The practice will be useful when he returns home to help his brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton prepare for the royal baby, due in July.