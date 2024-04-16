Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's best kisses in 7 sweet photos

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have never been shy about showing one another affection in public.

From the moment that Prince Harry and Meghan made their public debut, holding hands as they arrived at the Invictus Games Toronto 2017, the couple have always been openly tactile.

Friday's appearance at Harry's charity polo match in support of Senteable was no exception, as Meghan greeted her husband with a congratulatory kiss after his team's win.

WATCH: Harry and Meghan share tender kiss at the polo

Of course, that hasn't been the only smooch that has been exchanged in public.

From polo matches and royal tours, to behind-the-scenes snaps from their Netflix docuseries, HELLO! is taking a look back at Harry and Meghan's most romantic kisses.

© Getty Wedding day 2018 Harry and Meghan shared their first kiss as man and wife on the steps of St George's Chapel in Windsor after their beautiful wedding ceremony. Meghan looked incredible in a dress by Clare Waight Keller of Givenchy and Queen Mary's Diamond Bandeau tiara.

© Getty Charity polo match 2018 Just two months after their wedding, the newlyweds stepped out for Harry's annual charity match in Windsor. The Duchess surprised her husband as she arrived unannounced to watch him from the sidelines. Meghan planted a kiss on her husband after his team was victorious.

© HENK KRUGER/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock South Africa tour 2019 Halfway through their royal tour of South Africa in 2019, Harry headed off to carry out some solo engagements. After visiting Waves for Change in Cape Town, the Duke and Duchess shared a sweet kiss as they departed in separate cars.

© Netflix Kisses in the kitchen 2020 This black and white shot appeared in the trailer for Harry and Meghan's trailer for their Netflix docuseries, released in December 2022. It showed the couple sharing a kiss inside their cosy kitchen at their former UK home, Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. It appears to have been taken after the Sussexes carried out one of their final royal engagements at the Mountbatten Music Festival at the Royal Albert Hall. Meghan was dressed in a red Safiyaa gown while Harry donned military uniform.

© Getty Invictus Games The Hague 2022 An emotional Harry greeted his wife with a kiss on stage after Meghan introduced her husband at the opening ceremony. In a sweet speech, the Duchess said: "Now it is my distinguished honour to introduce someone who I think you'll be excited to hear from. He has spent many late nights and early mornings planning for these games to make them as perfect as possible for each of you, she said. "I could not love and respect him more and I know many of you feel the same because he is your fellow veteran having served two tours of Afghanistan, and ten years of military service and the founder of Invictus Games and the father to our two little ones, Archie and Lili. "This is dedication and this is the Invictus family. Please welcome to the stage my incredible husband, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex."

© Photo: Netflix Candid kiss Harry and Meghan also shared this previously unseen snap in their Netflix series. It's not known exactly when it was taken but Meghan took a sweet selfie of the pair kissing as she held a bunch of red balloons, hinting that it might have been from Valentine's Day.

© Photo: Netflix A walk to remember Another shot from the couple's Netflix series showed the pair sharing a kiss as they enjoyed a walk in the countryside with Meghan's rescue beagle, Guy.