Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's best kisses - from polo matches to their wedding day
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's best kisses in 7 sweet photos

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex aren't shy with PDAs

1 hour ago
Harry and Meghan kissing
Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have never been shy about showing one another affection in public.

From the moment that Prince Harry and Meghan made their public debut, holding hands as they arrived at the Invictus Games Toronto 2017, the couple have always been openly tactile.

Friday's appearance at Harry's charity polo match in support of Senteable was no exception, as Meghan greeted her husband with a congratulatory kiss after his team's win.

WATCH: Harry and Meghan share tender kiss at the polo

Of course, that hasn't been the only smooch that has been exchanged in public.

From polo matches and royal tours, to behind-the-scenes snaps from their Netflix docuseries, HELLO! is taking a look back at Harry and Meghan's most romantic kisses.

Harry and Meghan kiss on their wedding day© Getty

Wedding day 2018

Harry and Meghan shared their first kiss as man and wife on the steps of St George's Chapel in Windsor after their beautiful wedding ceremony. Meghan looked incredible in a dress by Clare Waight Keller of Givenchy and Queen Mary's Diamond Bandeau tiara.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex kiss as they pose with the trophy after the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo© Getty

Charity polo match 2018

Just two months after their wedding, the newlyweds stepped out for Harry's annual charity match in Windsor. The Duchess surprised her husband as she arrived unannounced to watch him from the sidelines. Meghan planted a kiss on her husband after his team was victorious.

Meghan and Harry kissing in Cape Town on royal tour© HENK KRUGER/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

South Africa tour 2019

Halfway through their royal tour of South Africa in 2019, Harry headed off to carry out some solo engagements. After visiting Waves for Change in Cape Town, the Duke and Duchess shared a sweet kiss as they departed in separate cars.

Meghan and Harry kiss inside Frogmore Cottage kitchen© Netflix

Kisses in the kitchen 2020

This black and white shot appeared in the trailer for Harry and Meghan's trailer for their Netflix docuseries, released in December 2022. It showed the couple sharing a kiss inside their cosy kitchen at their former UK home, Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. It appears to have been taken after the Sussexes carried out one of their final royal engagements at the Mountbatten Music Festival at the Royal Albert Hall. Meghan was dressed in a red Safiyaa gown while Harry donned military uniform.

Prince Harry kisses Meghan Markle on stage© Getty

Invictus Games The Hague 2022

An emotional Harry greeted his wife with a kiss on stage after Meghan introduced her husband at the opening ceremony.

In a sweet speech, the Duchess said: "Now it is my distinguished honour to introduce someone who I think you'll be excited to hear from. He has spent many late nights and early mornings planning for these games to make them as perfect as possible for each of you, she said.

 "I could not love and respect him more and I know many of you feel the same because he is your fellow veteran having served two tours of Afghanistan, and ten years of military service and the founder of Invictus Games and the father to our two little ones, Archie and Lili. 

 "This is dedication and this is the Invictus family. Please welcome to the stage my incredible husband, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex." 

harry and meghan kiss© Photo: Netflix

Candid kiss

Harry and Meghan also shared this previously unseen snap in their Netflix series. It's not known exactly when it was taken but Meghan took a sweet selfie of the pair kissing as she held a bunch of red balloons, hinting that it might have been from Valentine's Day.

harry meghan kiss country© Photo: Netflix

A walk to remember

Another shot from the couple's Netflix series showed the pair sharing a kiss as they enjoyed a walk in the countryside with Meghan's rescue beagle, Guy.

LISTEN: A Right Royal Scoop

