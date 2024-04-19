Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince Harry officially makes the US his home - details
Prince Harry officially makes the US his home

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to California after stepping back as senior royals in 2020

17 minutes ago
Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
The Duke of Sussex has officially made the US his primary residence, according to new documents filed in the UK.

Paperwork for Prince Harry's sustainable tourism charity, Travalyst, shows that the Duke has listed the US as the state he is usually resident in.

The changes appeared on Companies House on Wednesday, but the document shows the change was made on 29 June 2023.

The date is significant as that was when Buckingham Palace had confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had moved out of their former UK home, Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

Sir Michael Stevens, Keeper of the Privy Purse, said at the time: "We can confirm that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have vacated Frogmore Cottage. The Duke and Duchess have repaid the expenditure incurred by the Sovereign Grant in relation to the renovation of Frogmore Cottage, thus leaving the Crown with a greatly enhanced asset."

The Grade II listed property, which was previously divided into flats, underwent £2.4million of renovations before Harry and Meghan moved in in 2019, ahead of their son Prince Archie's birth.

The family lived in Windsor for just six months before taking an extended break from royal duties in late 2019, when they spent six weeks in Canada.

Meghan and Harry kiss inside Frogmore Cottage kitchen© Netflix
Harry and Meghan in their kitchen at Frogmore Cottage

On 8 January 2020, the Sussexes announced in a shock decision that they had decided to step back as senior royals.

After carrying out their final public engagements, Harry, Meghan and baby Archie moved to the US, staying temporarily at Hollywood producer Tyler Perry's Los Angeles mansion before buying their current family abode in Montecito, Santa Barbara.  

In June 2021, the Duke and Duchess added a new addition to their family with the arrival of their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, Co-Founding Patron of Sentebale, play on the Royal Salute Sentebale Team, against the Grand Champions Team captained by his long-time friend and the charity?s ambassador, Argentine polo player Nacho Figueras and the Maseru Team. Credit: Yaroslav Sabitov/YES Market Media/Alamy Live News. This is an Alamy Live News image and may not be part of your current Alamy deal . If you are unsure, please contact our sales team to check.© Alamy
Harry and Meghan at the polo last week

Since stepping back as senior royals, Harry and Meghan have been carving out a new life in the US, snapping up deals with Netflix and Spotify, and launching their Archewell foundation.

The Duchess unveiled a teaser for her forthcoming lifestyle venture, American Riviera Orchard, last month, and has been sending out gift baskets with jars of jam to her closest friends this week ahead of its official launch.

