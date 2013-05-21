The Queen leads tributes to the Oklahoma tornado victims

The Queen sent a "heartfelt" message to President Obama hours after a devastating tornado struck Oklahoma on Monday night.



"I was deeply saddened to hear of the loss of life and devastation caused by yesterday's tornado in Oklahoma.



"Prince Philip joins me in offering our heartfelt condolences to the victims and their families at this difficult time," a statement read. "Our deepest sympathies go out to all those whose lives have been affected, as well as the American people."



The Queen's message comes after a huge tornado ripped through Oklahoma City suburbs, leaving 91 dead and more than 100 people being treated in hospitals.

A state of emergency has been confirmed as President Obama declared a "major disaster" in the area. The gigantic tornado is one of the worst to hit the area since 1999, when a previous tornado killed 36 people.





The Kardashian sisters were amongst the first to tweet. "My heart is breaking for Oklahoma!!!!" wrote Khloé Kardashian. "Please Lord please send your angels to heal and protect these families!!!". Her sister Kourtney tweeted, "Just now hearing about Oklahoma. My Heart is breaking. Prayers."



Actress Milla Jovovich also expressed her shock at the disaster. "I want to send my prayers to all the people of Oklahoma struck by the tornado," she said. "I have friends there as well and I pray that everyone is safe!"



Ricky Martin added, "My heart goes out to everyone affected by the devastating ‪#Oklahoma‬ City ‪#tornado‬." Said Cher: "We need to say prayers for them".



British star Michael Owen sent his support. "Just heard the news about the tornado tearing through Oklahoma. My thoughts are with everyone affected. ‪#devastating." Fellow Brit, Made In Chelsea star Francis Boulle, said, "Thoughts and prayers with the people of Oklahoma."



A large search team are continuing to search the area, and President Obama has ordered federal authorities to join the efforts in looking for survivors.