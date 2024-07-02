Zara Tindall's son Lucas is the image of cherubic baby Prince Philip

The Windsor genes are certainly strong with the current crop of royals bearing uncanny resemblances to ancestors in previous generations.

And we've noticed that Mike and Zara Tindall's son, Lucas Tindall, shares the same cherubic white-blonde hair as his late great-grandfather, Prince Philip, when he was a baby.

Images taken of Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark in 1922 show the tot with a mop of naturally white-blonde hair and smiling at the camera, with his baby teeth visible.

Photographs taken of Lucas in August 2023, around a similar age to his late great-grandfather, show a similar likeness with Mike and Zara's son also inheriting blue eyes and a cheeky smile.

Lucas shares a sweet connection to the late Duke of Edinburgh. When his birth was announced on 21 March 2021, Mike and Zara revealed their son and third child's full name as Lucas Philip Tindall, in tribute to Zara's grandfather, Prince Philip.

Sadly, Lucas was born just 19 days before the Duke passed away at the age of 99 on 9 April 2021.

Mike and Zara were among the select group of royal family members to attend Prince Philip's intimate funeral at St George's Chapel in Windsor, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Former rugby star Mike shared a touching tribute to his wife's grandfather at the time, posting a photograph of Prince Philip with their eldest child, Mia, taken at a log cabin on the Balmoral estate.

"It's been a very sad week but it has given us time to reflect on great memories and stories both personal and shared. A devoted family man who we will forever miss but always love," Mike wrote at the time.

Prince Philip's early life

Philip, who was the only son and fifth and youngest child of Prince Andrew of Greece and Denmark and Princess Alice of Battenberg, was born on the Greek island of Corfu. He had four elder sisters – Margarita, Theodora, Cecilie and Sophie.

The family fled to France when Philip was just 18 months old, following a military coup. He was educated at an American school in Paris, before being sent to London to be raised by his maternal grandmother, Princess Victoria of Hesse and by Rhine.

© Getty Prince Philip at one years old

He enrolled at Cheam School in Surrey in 1928 and then spent a year at Salem School in southern Germany, run by the famous educationalist, Kurt Hahn.

Philip then attended the newly-opened Gordonstoun School in Scotland, which was founded by Kurt Hahn.

© Getty Prince Philip at Gordonstoun in the 1930s

After his education, he joined the Royal Navy in 1939 and served in the Second World War.

He first met Princess Elizabeth at Princess Marina of Greece's wedding in 1934 and later kept in contact through letters during the war.

© Getty Elizabeth and Philip on their wedding day in 1947

The pair married at Westminster Abbey on 20 November 1947 and went on to have four children – Charles, Anne, Andrew and Edward.

