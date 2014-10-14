Danish Princess Marie: My husband is my soulmate

Princess Marie of Denmark praised her husband, Prince Joachim, in a recent interview with Costume magazine, referring to her spouse of six years as her "soulmate."

Speaking candidly about her family life, the French-born princess told the magazine that the prince, sixth-in-line to the Danish throne, makes her laugh all the time, and that they are as in love as they were on the first day they met.

Marie, who assumed the title of Countess of Monpezat upon her marriage to Joachim in 2008, detailed an idyllic daily ritual, mentioning that she starts off every morning by kissing her children.





Despite her membership in the royal family, Marie, 38, says she's most comfortable when dressed casually in a T-shirt and jeans, admitting that she's frequently able to walk down the street without being recognized. By letting her hair down and skipping the makeup, no one's the wiser.

Marie also gushed about the joys of being a mother, noting that her young daughter, Princess Athena, 2, has started trying to emulate her mother.

Along with Athena, Marie and Joachim also have a son, five-year-old Prince Henrik.

Prince Joachim also has sons Prince Nikolai, 15, and Prince Felix, 12, from his ten-year marriage to Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg, which ended in 2005.