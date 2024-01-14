Prince Joachim supports brother King Frederik on historic accession day

Prince Joachim was among the family members to witness the moment his brother Frederik became King.

Queen Margrethe's youngest son, 54, was seen arriving at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen on Sunday, after flying in from the US.

The father-of-four was dressed in his military uniform and while he did not appear on the balcony with King Frederik, Queen Mary and their children, he was spotted behind-the-scenes.

WATCH: King Frederik appears emotional for first balcony appearance

Joachim was not joined in Denmark by his wife, Princess Marie, and their two children, Count Henrik, 14, and Countess Athena, 11.

A palace spokesperson confirmed Marie and her children's absence to Danish magazine, Billed Bladet, ahead of King Frederik's accession.

It's understood that this is due to Henrik and Athena's schooling in Washington D.C. where the family is currently based for Joachim's role as defense industry attaché at the Danish Embassy.

Joachim's eldest sons, Count Nikolai, 24, and Count Felix, 21, from his first marriage to Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg, also did not attend the formal ceremony.

© Getty Joachim returned to Denmark for his brother Frederik's accession

Nikolai shared a sentimental Instagram post ahead of his grandmother Queen Margrethe's abdication. It showed three childhood snaps, which he captioned: "Sweet memories."

Queen Margrethe sparked upset among the family when she stripped Joachim's four children of their royal titles in a shock announcement in autumn 2022.

It was decided by the queen that Nikolai, Felix, Henrik and Athena should be stylised as Count and Countess of Monpezat instead of prince or princess.

© Getty Prince Joachim waves from the car

Joachim publicly expressed his shock at the time, saying: "We are all very sad. It's never fun to see your children being mistreated like that. They find themselves in a situation they do not understand."

© Getty Joachim was also seen behind-the-scenes as his brother and sister-in-law shared a kiss on the balcony

Queen Margrethe made a public apology saying: "It is my duty and desire as Queen to ensure that the Monarchy is forever forming in pact with time. It sometimes requires making difficult decisions, and finding the right time will always be difficult. To wear a royal title entails a number of obligations and tasks, which will in the future restrain fewer members of the royal family.

"This adjustment, which I see as a necessary assurance for the future of the Monarchy, I wish to make in my time. I have made my decision as a Queen, mother and grandmother, but as a mother and grandmother I have underestimated how much my youngest son and his family feel.

"This makes a big impression, and I'm sorry for that. No one should doubt that my children, in-laws and grandchildren are my great joy and pride. I hope now we as a family can find peace to get through this situation ourselves."

© Getty Joachim's wife, Princess Marie, and his four children did not attend the ceremony in Denmark

Queen Margrethe announced her decision to abdicate in her New Year's address.

A spokesperson from the royal palace confirmed to Danish newspaper Berlingske that the queen only informed both her sons, Frederik and Prince Joachim, three days before her public announcement.

Meanwhile, Queen Mary's eldest sister, Jane Stephens, flew over to Denmark from Australia to support her.