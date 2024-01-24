Countess Athena beams in new photo from Washington home after missing King Frederik's accession

Prince Joachim and Princess Marie of Denmark have shared a beaming snapshot of their daughter Countess Athena to mark her twelfth birthday.

In the image, which was uploaded to the royal couple's official Instagram page, Athena is pictured flashing a huge smile, surrounded by snow and sunshine.

In one picture, Prince Joachim's daughter posed for a solo image outside her family's Washington D.C. home, whilst in a second photo, Athena was all smiles as she cosied up to her pet pooch.

For the special occasion, Athena wrapped up warm in a white North Face puffer jacket, a cream roll neck jumper and a pair of light wash jeans. She styled her brunette tresses in a sleek ponytail and showed off her flawless, natural complexion.

© Getty Images Joachim's four children were stripped of their royal titles at the beginning of 2023

Alongside the pair of images, the Danish royal family's social media team penned: "Her Excellence Countess Athena has a birthday and turns 12 years old today.

"In honour of the birthday, the Countess' mother, Her Royal Highness Princess Marie, photographed her daughter at the family home in Washington D.C."

It's been a month of celebrations for the Danish royals! Back on 14 January, Athena's uncle was proclaimed King Frederik X of Denmark in the wake of his mother Queen Margrethe II's abdication.

WATCH: King Frederik's emotional first appearance following his ascension

The historic occasion was a family affair, with Frederik's wife Queen Mary in attendance, in addition to their four children: Crown Prince Christian, 18, Princess Isabella, 16, and 13-year-old twins, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

© Getty Images Frederik became King after his mother Queen Margrethe II's abdication

Also in attendance was King Frederik's brother and Queen Margrethe’s youngest son, Prince Joachim. The father-of-four was spotted in Copenhagen without his family in tow. While he didn't make a joyous balcony appearance alongside his newly crowned brother, he was photographed behind-the-scenes dressed in his military uniform.

A palace spokesperson confirmed Marie and her children's absence to Danish magazine, Billed Bladet, ahead of King Frederik's accession.

© Getty Images Prince Joachim supported his brother on his big day

It's understood that this is due to Henrik and Athena's schooling in Washington D.C. where the family is currently based for Joachim's role as defense industry attaché at the Danish Embassy.

Joachim's eldest sons, Count Nikolai, 24, and Count Felix, 21, from his first marriage to Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg, also did not attend the formal ceremony.

© Getty Images Prince Joachim's childeren are all now styled as Count/Countess of Monpezat

As of January 1 2023, Nikolai, Felix, Henrik and Athena are all styled as Count/Countess of Monpezat. Queen Margrethe sent shockwaves through the Danish royal family towards the end of 2022 when she announced her decision to strip Prince Joachim's four children of the royal titles.

At the time, Prince Joachim expressed his surprise, saying: "We are all very sad. It's never fun to see your children being mistreated like that. They find themselves in a situation they do not understand."