Prince Joachim and Princess Marie share rare glimpse inside Washington home

Prince Jaochim and his wife Princess Marie gave an unexpected look inside their Washington home as they enjoyed a festive family evening on Friday.

The snapshots showed the Prince of Denmark, 54, gathered around the dinner table with Princess Marie, 47, their two children, and their dog Cerise.

© Instagram The Danish royals enjoyed a festive night in their Washington home

Princess Marie looked festive in a red high-neck knit, while Prince Joachim opted for an off-duty shirt and a crew neck jumper. Giving a sneak peek into their luxurious home, the photo showed off the family's traditional Christmas tree, along with a large painting of the Eiffel Tower that sat on the wall behind them.

© Instagram Princess Marie was seen cooking a pork roast in the photos

The Danish Royal Family's official Instagram account shared the family photos, with the caption: "In a very short time Their Royal Highnesses Prince Joachim and Princess Marie and the children will travel home to Denmark from Washington D.C to spend the Christmas holidays with family and friends.

Who are the Danish Royal Family?

"But before the trip, the family and the dog Cerise were gathered last night for an early Christmas dinner, where Princess Marie had made her favourite Danish dish pork roast. Thus the Christmas peace settled in the American home with a little Danish Christmas traditions. Merry Christmas."

The Danish royals officially announced their move to the US from France back in March to accommodate Prince Joachim's new role at the Danish Embassy in Washington D.C.

© Getty Images Prince Joachim of Denmark is a doting father-of-four

At the time, the Palace revealed that Prince Joachim, who is Queen Margrethe's youngest son, would "help strengthen Denmark's defense industrial cooperation with the United States and Canada in the coming years".

It was reported last month that the Danish royals had purchased a new property in Vedbaek, Denmark, following the news that they had sold their villa in Klampenbourg, where they lived for two years after they moved from Schackenborg Castle in Jylland.

The new property, which cost them a huge €3.4 million, is thought to serve as their new Denmark base for hosting family gatherings.

© Getty Images Queen Margrethe of Denmark stripped four of her grandchildren of their royal titles

The new home is another of many changes for the Danish royals this year, after Queen Margrethe stripped Prince Joachim's children of their royal titles back in January.

The queen's four other grandchildren, born to Crown Prince Frederik, 55, will retain their titles, meaning only children of direct heirs to the throne kept their titles.