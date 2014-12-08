Kate Middleton dazzles in black lace for dinner with Prince William

No downtime for Prince William and Kate Middleton. After arriving in the late afternoon to New York City's Carlyle Hotel, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge quickly changed and headed to dinner at the Gramercy Park apartment of British-born ad executive Sir Martin Sorrell.

William and Kate left the Carlyle for their first New York City dinner

The intimate dinner, thrown by the American Friends of the Royal Foundation, was attended by 30 financiers and hedge fund managers.

Kate not only wowed in a three-quarter-sleeve black lace dress by Beulah London, she did good at the same time. Beulah is an empowering brand that helps women who have come out of sex trafficking.

Duchess Kate opted for a black lace Beulah dress

The 5-month-pregnant Duchess also paired the knee-length sheath with stunning earrings and Stuart Weitzman “Power” pumps for Russell & Bromley. William paired a royal blue suit with a lighter blue patterned tie.

William escorts Kate to their waiting car

The royal couple left the dinner around 10:30 pm and retreated to their $14,000-a-night suite to prepare for the two busy days ahead.

New York City has eagerly anticipated the royals, photographed arriving at Carlyle Hotel late Sunday afternoon

On Monday, the pair will go their separate ways for most of the day. William will head to Washington D.C. — his first visit to the nation’s capital — where he will meet with President Barack Obama and attend an anti-corruption conference at the World Bank.

Meanwhile, Kate will stay behind to meet with the first lady of New York City, Chirlane McCray, to visit a child development center in Harlem.

A busy Monday for both but they will get to have some fun at the Brooklyn Nets game later in the evening.