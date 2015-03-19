Prince Charles and Camilla attend glittering reception, visit D.C. landmarks

Prince Charles and Camilla certainly brought their royal panache to Washington, D.C. on Wednesday as they attended a black tie affair hosted by the head of the Prince's charity in the U.S, Barby Allbritton. The decadent evening comes after a full day of sightseeing in the capital.

Photo: Getty Images

Wanting to be sure to make a splash during her American visit, the Duchess of Cornwall wore a stunning embroidered silver and beige floor-length gown complete with a dramatic cape in the silvery hue. She paired the outfit with matching shoes and a chunky pearl necklace.

Their gracious host Barby, who donned a hot pink frock, was married to the late media magnate Joe Allbritton. The couple was so close to the British royals that they were two of a few Americans invited to the royal wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Photo: Getty Images

Prior to the lavish affair, Charles and Camilla kept busy seeing several sites throughout the D.C. area. The royal couple chatted with students as they visited landmarks during their four-day trip to the U.S. and Camilla even took a selfie before continuing on with U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell by her side. Despite the cold temperatures, Charles and Camilla took a 20-minute tour of the Martin Luther King memorial and took time to read his quotations engraved in the stone.

Photo: Getty Images

As a gift, Harry Johnson, the president of the foundation that built the King memorial, gave the royal couple a stone from the memorial's granite and they later visited the Lincoln Memorial. Their historical tour then took them to Mount Vernon where they were met by the Governor and First Lady of Virginia, Terry and Dorothy McAuliffe, and toured the mid-17th century estate where George Washington lived.

Photo: Getty Images

Also on their busy itinerary was a stop at the National Archives to view the 1297 Magna Carta and the Declaration of Independence. The Prince was amused when he was shown a telegram from the U.S. embassy in London to the Secretary of State, sent in 1957 regarding Charles', then 8 years old, toy car. Camilla, meanwhile, visited the Shakespeare Theatre Company.

Photo: Getty Images

Charles later gave a 10-minute speech on environmental policy and the dangers of accumulating plastic waste in the world's oceans at an event at the Hay Adams hotel. "Although the evidence surrounding the links between plastic waste and human health are not yet clear," the Prince said, citing a study that estimated that by 2025 there will be one ton of plastic in the oceans for every three tons of fish. "I would tentatively suggest that they are unlikely to be beneficial."

Photo: Getty Images

On Thursday, the royal couple will meet with President Obama followed by a short trip to Louisville, Kentucky on Friday where the Prince will give a keynote address to an audience of health practitioners, business, faith and community leaders addressing links between health and our natural environment.