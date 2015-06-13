Kate Middleton returns to the spotlight for Queen Elizabeth's birthday

Kate Middleton has made her first public appearance since the birth of her and Prince William's daughter Princess Charlotte at the majestic Trooping of the Colour in London, a military parade celebrating Queen Elizabeth's birthday. The Duchess of Cambridge was elegant in a powder blue and white patterned outfit by designer Catherine Walker.

Her son Prince George was excited to be taking part in this year's festivities, too. The adorable tot was seen enjoying the stunning display of military tradition, pomp and pageantry from a window of Buckingham Palace, accompanied by his nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo.



The little Prince enthusiastically looked on to see his mother riding in a carriage with the Duchess of Cornwall and his father riding a horse alongside Princess Anne and Prince Charles.

The Duchess of Cornwall with the Duchess of Cambridge Photo: Getty Images

The 89-year-old Queen, meanwhile, was dressed in a light peach ensemble and was seated alongside her husband the Duke of Edinburgh – who turned 94 just days before – in the Ascot Landau carriage as they set off from Buckingham Palace.

George's nanny Maria held him up at the window so he had a good view of the procession Photo: Getty Images



Trooping the Colour is one of the most anticipated events in the British royal calendar, and it annually draws a large proportion of the royal family to Buckingham Palace. Queen Elizabeth first attended Trooping the Colour in 1947 when she was 21.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie were also in attendance Photo: Getty Images



Last year, the Duchess attended the celebration without Prince George, who at the time was 11 months old. The previous year, a heavily pregnant Kate took part in the ceremony as her last public appearance before giving birth to George on July 22.



William and Kate welcomed their second child, Princess Charlotte, on May 2. Naturally, the royal couple left the 6-week-old at home while they enjoyed the celebration.

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh Photo: Getty Images