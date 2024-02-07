King Charles cancer latest: Prince William resumes royal duties amid dad’s treatment and Princess Kate's recovery

The Prince of Wales will today resume his public duties for the first time since his father, King Charles, was diagnosed with cancer and his wife, the Princess of Wales, underwent abdominal surgery.

Prince William, 41, will host an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle before stepping out to attend a gala fundraising dinner for London's Air Ambulance Charity in the evening in his role as the organisation’s patron.

The father-of-three had temporarily stepped back from royal duties when Kate was admitted to hospital on 16 January, in order to juggle caring for his wife and their children.

The Princess spent 13 days at the London Clinic – the same private hospital where Charles received treatment for an enlarged prostate.

On Tuesday, Buckingham Palace confirmed the King, who only acceded to the throne 17 months ago, does not have prostate cancer, saying only that he has a “form of cancer”.

He was diagnosed after a “separate issue of concern was noted” and investigated while he was being treated for his benign enlarged prostate.

The 75-year-old King was seen in public for the first time since his cancer diagnosis on Tuesday as he left Clarence House the day after starting his treatment, following a brief reunion with the Duke of Sussex.

Harry arrived in London from California on Tuesday afternoon, less than 24 hours after the announcement about the King’s health was made to the nation by the palace.

William is not expected to meet with his brother while Harry is in London.

© Getty William, pictured on 18 January, has been caring for wife Kate

The Prince will carry out an investiture at Windsor Castle on Wednesday morning – which is one of his own regular duties – where former England footballer Ellen White will be among those receiving honours.

William, who is president of the Football Association, will make the record-scoring Lioness an MBE for services to football.

Other recipients due at the ceremony include David Shreeve – who co-founded an environmental action group with TV botanist David Bellamy – and Francis Dickinson – who solved an 80-year-old maritime mystery by locating the wreck of a submarine which was lost at sea during the Second World War.

Tonight's gala dinner for London's Air Ambulance Charity will raise funds for its Up Against Time appeal, which is seeking £15 million to replace the service’s helicopter fleet by the autumn.

Prince William's last public engagement

© Getty Prince William presented Rob Burrow with his CBE

The Prince of Wales made his last public appearance on 11 January, travelling to Leeds to make former Leeds Rhinos team mates, Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield, each a CBE for raising funds and awareness for motor neurone disease.

After receiving the CBE, Burrow said: "It is an honour to accept on behalf of the whole MND community. Days like today allow us to keep the spotlight on the disease and continue to raise awareness and, hopefully, funds to fight the disease and support those who are living with MND and their families.

"It was wonderful that His Royal Highness was able to come to Headingley to see us and very much appreciated. It was lovely to talk to him and for me to meet my family."