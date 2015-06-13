Princess Sofia of Sweden's stunning wedding gown: all the details

As Sofia Hellqvist arrived at Stockholm's royal chapel for her wedding to Prince Carl Philip of Sweden on Saturday, all eyes were on the brunette beauty – and her gorgeous silk crepe and organza wedding gown.



Royal watchers and fashion fans alike were thrilled to see the simple fairytale dress the 30-year-old bride had chosen for the day she offically became Princess Sofia of Sweden, Duchess of Värmland.

Sofia chose Swedish designer Ida Sjöstedt for her gown Photo: SVT

The gown, which was created in three tones of white by Swedish designer Ida Sjöstedt, featured intricate couture lace and a beautiful train that was hand-cut and then hand-stitched in the designer's atelier in Stockholm. Sofia completed her bridal look with a hand-embroidered tulle veil.



Sofia's hand embroidered tulle veil trailed behind her as she walked down the aisle Photo: SVT



While the Swedish royals have a treasure trove of jewels, Sofia opted for a new emerald and diamond tiara to complete the breathtaking look, which brought a tear to the eye of Sofia's groom, as well as her new sister-in-law, Crown Princess Victoria.

Complementing her gown was a cascade-style bouquet of cream and coral garden roses with a traditional sprig of myrtle from Sofiero. Since 1935, Swedish royal brides have worn a sprig from the myrtle bush, which was brought from England to Sweden by Princess Margareta in the early 20th century, in their hair or have included it in their bouquets.

Sofia's cascade-style bouquet included cream and coral garden roses and a traditional myrtle sprig Photo: Kungahuset

Having chosen a fashion house from her native country to design her gown, Sofia took after her sister-in-law Victoria. The Crown Princess wore a silk gown by Pär Engsheden when she tied the knot with Prince Daniel in 2010, whereas Sofia's other new sister-in-law Princess Madeleine opted for a bespoke creation by Italian fashion maestro Valentino for her big day in 2013.

The bride's tattoo peeks through in a rear view of the gown Photo: SVT

For Carl Philip and Sofia's big day, Victoria opted for a gown by H&M's Conscious Collection while her pregnant sister donned a flowy pink dress by Elie Saab. As for the man of the hour, the Prince wore a formal uniform from the Swedish Amphibious Corps.