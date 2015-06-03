Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and Sofia Hellqvist announce date of royal wedding

Time to mark your calendars for another royal wedding! Sweden's Prince Carl Philip, 35, and Sofia Hellqvist, 29, have announced the date for the upcoming nuptials.

The pair will wed at the Royal Chapel in Stockholm's Royal Palace — the same location of Carl Philip's sister Princess Madeleine's fairy-tale wedding in 2012 — on June 13, 2015.



Prince Carl Philip and Sofia Hellqvist will marry on 13 June 2015



"We look forward to a summer wedding in the middle of June, when Sweden is very beautiful," the couple said in a statement on the Palace's Facebook page. "It's a great day for us and we are very excited."

Accompanying the news was a black and white photo of the handsome couple holding hands as they did throughout an interview marking their engagement.

The official engagement photo immediately drew comparisons to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, with many noting that the color of her dress and her hairstyle were similar to Duchess Kate's in photos from her 2010 engagement to Prince William.



Prince Carl Philip has been dating Sofia since 2010







The June ceremony will take place almost a year after the dashing Prince's proposal. Carl Philip woke Sofia up to ask for her hand in marriage, admitting he was so nervous he'd hardly slept.

In their interview, his brunette love talked about the surprise proposal. "Some people said we clicked from the start," said Sofia. "But I could never believe it would end like this. Everyone who knows Carl Philip notices at once that he is an incredibly humble, warm and kind person. The more I got to know him, the more my love for him grew."



Princess Madeleine's wildly romantic nuptials in June 2012



The month of June is a traditional time for weddings within the Swedish royal family. Madeleine tied the knot with banker Chris O'Neill on June 8, 2012 while their sister Princess Victoria wed Prince Daniel, formerly gym owner Daniel Westling, on June 19, 2010 in a lavish celebration that took over the capital. Their wedding was 34 years to the day when their parents King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia said "I do."