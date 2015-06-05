Prince Carl Philip's ex-girlfriend Emma Pernald talks 'love' in interview

As the world waits for the highly-anticipated wedding of Sofia Hellqvist next weekend, said he had never felt the "magic of love" before meeting his new fiancée.

"It was strange to hear that," said Emma, in an interview in Swedish-language publication Aftonbladet. "I felt love in the 10 years that we shared together."

However, she also wanted to make clear that she felt no bitterness towards her ex-boyfriend. When she heard that Carl Philip had proposed to 30-year-old model Sofia, Emma, who still remains on amicable terms with the royal, congratulated him wholeheartedly.

"I felt love in the 10 years that we shared together," said the prince's ex-girlfriend Emma Pernald Photo: Rex

The pair met when Carl Philip was 19 and throughout their decade-long relationship, Emma became known as the pretty and popular "girl from Gothenburg" in the media.

In 2002, the couple moved in together, which led royal watchers to believe that Emma and Carl Philip would eventually marry. From day one, she was warmly received by the royal family and in 2006 Emma was one of the select invited guests to attend his father King Carl XVI Gustaf's 60th birthday party.

Emma was also very close to Carl Philip's sisters, Princess Madeleine. When she and the prince decided to split in March 2009 – something that was a mutual decision – Victoria and Madeleine were said to have encouraged their brother to resume the romance.

Emma's comments came after the prince said he had never felt the "magic of love" before meeting his new fiancée Sofia Hellqvist (above) Photo: Getty Images

Emma, who worked in public relations while she dated the Prince, is now a happily-married mother of two who works at global advertising agency.

Sofia Hellqvist and Prince Carl Philip are set to marry on June 13 Photo: Getty Images

Emma's comments came after Carl Philip, 36, declared his love for his future wife in a joint interview. "I don't think I knew the magic of love before I met Sofia," the prince told Swedish channel TV 4. "But ever since I met her, I've seen how love can change a person."

"I completely agree," said Sofia. "Carl Philip is definitely the right person for me. He's my best friend."