Swedish royal wedding: Which tiara will Sofia Hellqvist wear? By Mary Peffer

Prince Carl Philip and Sofia Hellqvist are set to tie the knot on June 13 in a lavish ceremony held inside the Chapel at the Royal Palace of Stockholm. Of course, in addition to the bride's gorgeous gown, we'll also be keeping an eye out for which of the priceless tiaras from the royal collection Sofia may choose for her big day – and which of the gems might be worn by the ladies of the Swedish royal family.

The Bragança tiara, worn here by Queen Silvia, is nearly 5 inches tall Photo: Getty Images

Becoming a Swedish royal has many extravagant perks, one of which is having access to a gorgeous treasure trove of dream gems. For example, the famous Cameo tiara, a topper that has adorned Napoleon’s wife, Empress Josephine, her daughter Queen Josefina, their cousin Princess Ingrid, and Queen Silvia. Wearing the tiara has become a tradition for Swedish future queens – Crown Princess Victoria wore it for her wedding in 2010.

The Queen, wearing the Cameo wedding tiara, chats with daughter Crown Princess Victoria, who wears the Baden fringe Photo: Getty Images

While we don’t know which jeweled piece Sofia will choose for her special day – she could also wear a new tiara, or opt to go without – we have zeroed in on some of the most precious adornments in Swedish royal tradition. The priceless collection of gems, many of which stem from the Napoleon era, are a prestigious part of the royal ancestry and are passed down from generation to generation.

Sofia has a treasure trove of jewels to choose from when she weds Prince Carl Philip on Saturday Photo: Getty Images

From ornate crown styles with gold-leaf detail to diamond-encrusted tiaras and amethyst buttons, check out our all time favorites from the Swedish royal collection seen on Queen Silvia, Crown Princess Victoria, and Princess Madeleine. On Saturday, we'll finally know which one the future Princess Sofia will choose.







