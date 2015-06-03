10 times Prince Carl Philip was a real-life Prince Charming

We all know Prince William and Prince Harry as swoon-worthy royalty, but there's one prince who has flown a bit more under the radar and is equally as handsome. Prince Carl Philip, who is third in line to the Swedish throne, has graced the world with his dark and dashing good looks as one of the most eligible bachelors.

Royal fans are giving the thumbs up to Prince Carl Philip, who is set to marry on June 13 Photo: Getty Images

As a lieutenant in the Swedish navy, a sports lover, student of the National Geographic Society in Washington, D.C. and creator of the World Design Congress in Gothenburg, the 36-year-old certainly is the full package when it comes to a well-rounded royal. But, after announcing his engagement to Sofia Hellqvist last June, hearts broke around the world.

Carl Philip is set to marry Sofia Hellqvist in June Photo: Mattias Edwall

We will get to see Carl Philip looking dreamy in a tuxedo during his highly anticipated wedding weekend that will kick off on Friday June 12. The couple will officially be pronounced man and wife in a ceremony on Saturday at the palace's royal chapel, the same venue where Carl Philip's younger sister Princess Madeleine celebrated her nuptials.

Before the world gets to see yet another lavish royal wedding, we are celebrating this good-looking royal's last days as a bachelor by reveling in some of his best-ever pics.

