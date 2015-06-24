Queen costs each person 56p per year

As the Queen touched down in Germany on Wednesday to a splendid ceremonial welcome that included a 21-gun salute, a report revealed that the monarchy costs Britain 56p per person annually. The royal household's net expenditure was £35.7million in 2014-15, the same amount spent in the previous financial year.

The Queen arriving in Germany for a four-day state visit

After the publication of the Sovereign Grant Annual Report for 2014-15 Buckingham Palace released a statement saying the royal family is "excellent value for money" and has worked hard to bring down costs.

At 89, the indefatigable royal trooper maintains an astonishing agenda of engagements, undertaking 196 last year. This week, the Queen and Prince Philip, 94, were due to meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the country's head of state Joachim Gauck.

The sovereign was met by a 21-gun salute and fighter jets flew overhead at Berlin's Tegel airport

The tour also includes a visit to Belsen concentration camp, where Anne Frank died - the first time the Queen has toured a former Nazi camp. The state visit came at the request of the German government and is a sign of the esteem in which she is held in the country.

As the British Ambassador to Berlin explained they even have a special name for Elizabeth II, calling her Die Queen rather than the German word for sovereign.

The tour will focus on Berlin and Frankfurt

Just recently the monarch was joined by her family, including Prince George, at the Trooping the Colour. This was followed by the 800th anniversary of the signing of the Magna Carta, which she attended with Prince William and David Cameron.

Later on the same day came the Garter Service at Windsor, for which she appeared in public beaming despite wearing heavy ceremonial robes and a feathered hat when most people were in summer clothes because of the warm weather.

Elizabeth II meets Germany's head of state Joachim Gauck and his partner Daniela Schadt

On Tuesday, there was a meeting with another British icon when she was photographed with David Beckham. The sports star was a special guest at HM The Queen's Young Leaders Event, which celebrates Britain and the Commonwealth's emerging business talent.

He posted a picture of the occasion on Instagram, writing: "WOW my nan and grandad would have been so proud of this picture... Beautiful evening at Buckingham Palace."