Queen Elizabeth joyful about Princess Charlotte: 'We love having another girl'

It seems like the the Queen is just as excited as the rest of the world to welcome a new little princess. On Tuesday, the proud great-grandmother spoke for the first time about the birth of Princess Charlotte. Sharing her excitement with guests, the royal said, "We love having another girl," while at a Buckingham Palace garden party.

The Queen shared her excitement with guests at a Buckingham Palace garden party Photo: Getty Images

One of the guests at yesterday's garden party, 84-year-old Susan Pollack, shared with reporters, "I told her I'm so happy at the arrival of another baby. I said congratulations. She said, 'Yes, we love to have another girl.' She smiled at that. She was very relaxed and enjoying the event."

Charlotte is the monarch's fifth great-grandchild and fourth great-granddaughter. She joins Prince George and Princess Anne's grandchildren, Mia Tindall, Isla and Savannah Phillips in the family.





Princess Charlotte is her fifth great-grandchild Photo: Getty Images

At the party for 8,000 guests on the magnificent grounds of Buckingham Palace, the Queen wore a summer tweed coat with a silk floral dress, by Angela Kelly, and a matching hat, while invitee Carole Weston wore pink to celebrate the baby being a girl.

She mentioned, "I did say I thought I would put something pink on to mark the fact it was a princess. I said [to the Queen] congratulations on your new granddaughter – she corrected me and said 'No, great-granddaughter.' It was a lovely experience."

The Queen speaking to Holocaust survivors invited to the Palace event Photo: Getty Images

The monarch was one of the first people to meet Charlotte, visiting her and her parents Prince William and Kate Middleton, at Kensington Palace shortly after the birth. The newest royal darling is now at Anmer Hall, the couple's country retreat in Norfolk, where the Cambridges are getting used to being a family of four.