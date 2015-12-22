Kate Middleton sparks a royal hair trend as Princess Sofia of Sweden gets a new cut

Have we spotted a royal tresses trend? Pregnant Princess Sofia of Sweden stepped out on Monday night sporting a new haircut – one that looks very much like Kate Middleton's recent makeover, which saw her trade her long, glossy locks for a shoulder-length style.

Princess Sofia showed off a new shorter hairstyle Photo: Getty Images

Sofia, 31, who is married to Prince Carl Philip, debuted her striking new look as she attended a concert in Stockholm. The royal went the extra style mile for the festive event, opting for a chic lace short-sleeved blue gown paired with black tights and stilettos.

The cut comes just two weeks after fellow royal Kate unveiled her own new layered hairstyle that falls just below her shoulders as she joined Prince William at the ICAP charity day in London.



Fellow royal Kate unveiled her new hairstyle earlier this month Photo: Getty Images

While it could be just a coincidence, it's not the first time we've noticed Kate and Sofia taking the same page from the Princess playbook. In the run-up to the Swedish Princess' wedding this year, she wore a blue dress for her official engagment photos – an outfit not unlike the one the Duchess of Cambridge wore for her own wedding announcement.

Kate and Sofia often take the same page from the Princess playbook Photos: Getty Images

And if Sofia has been influenced by the Duchess of Cambridge, she wouldn't be the first! Since heading back to the spotlight after the birth of Princess Charlotte, Kate has consistently showed off fresh and classic beauty looks which inspire copy-Kates around the world. For example, earlier this fall she deccided to go for bangs – and if you want to try out the style you're in luck: her hairstylist Richard Ward shared his styling tips with HELLO!.