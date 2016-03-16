Is Prince Harry moving to the United States to study at Yale Law School?

There has been a lot of excitement sparked by reports that Prince Harry is moving to the U.S. to study at Yale Law School. Stories started appearing last week that the royal had decided attend the Ivy League university as his next step after leaving the Army. Unfortunately for any women hoping to be the next Kate Middleton, a Kensington Palace spokeswoman has confirmed to HELLO! that the reports are untrue.

There had been a huge amount of buzz among Yale students as the rumor gained momentum. "Everyone was talking about it around the campus," one student told

Harry might not be heading to Connecticut any time soon, but he is currently preparing for an overseas visit. The prince will make his very first trip to Nepal this spring, at the request of Her Majesty's Government, following in the footsteps of his father Prince Charles and his grandparents the Queen and Prince Philip, who have all carried out official visits to the region.



The down-to-earth royal has decided to shun lavish hotels during his visit, and will instead stay with a local Napalese family. Harry will sleep in a small, rural home in a remote hillside village, a Palace source has told HELLO!. The reason why Harry wants such a different experience is the fact that he "has been moved by the stories of resilience of the Nepali people following the earthquakes last year," a spokesman said in a statement.

He will be staying in the Pokhara region with a family that has ties with the famed Gurkha regiment, whose soldiers are drawn from Nepal. His spokesman continued: "Prince Harry is hugely appreciative of this invitation, which will further enable him to deepen his understanding of the Gurkhas".



Prince Harry's jet-setting spring will include a trip to the US, when he heads to Orlando, Florida in May to host his Invictus Games event. The Prince, who will be reunited with First Lady Michelle Obama during the visit, has said he hopes America will set the bar "even higher" than London, which staged the inaugural competition in 2014.



On Wednesday, Harry announced that the third Invictus Games will be held in Toronto, Canada. The Invictus Games Toronto 2017 will take place in September 2017 and will have more competitors, more participating nations and more sports than ever before.