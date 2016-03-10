Prince Harry in Nepal: Why he'll skip hotels and stay with a local family

Sure, royals are used to staying in Palaces and luxury digs when they travel abroad, but there are certainly some exceptions. For example, trip to Nepal on March 20 – he'll be staying with a local family instead.

The Prince, 31, will sleep in a small, rural home in a remote hillside village, a Palace source has told HELLO!.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL GALLERY Prince Harry will travel to Nepal in the Spring Photo: Getty Images

The reason why Harry wants such a different experience is the fact that he "has been moved by the stories of resilience of the Nepali people following the earthquakes last year," a spokesman said in a statement.

The former Army captain will be staying in the Pokhara region with a family that has ties with the famed Gurkha military regiment, whose soldiers are drawn from Nepal. His spokesman continued: "Prince Harry is hugely appreciative of this invitation, which will further enable him to deepen his understanding of the Gurkhas."

Harry, 31, seen here in 2015 at the bicentenary celebrations of Nepalese Gurkha soldiers in London, will stay with a local family in a small, rural home Photo: Getty Images

Part of the reason for visiting the country is so that so veteran Prince Harry can salute "the extraordinary bravery and commitment that Gurkhas have shown in the last 200 years", says his spokesman.

Harry's spring visit was announced earlier this year and is being undertaken at the request of Her Majesty's Government. It will see him follow in the footsteps of his father Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh, who have all carried out official visits to the region.

The last visit to Nepal was carried out by Prince Philip in 2000, and Prince Harry's trip will be the first official tour of Nepal since it became a republic in 2008.

Meanwhile, the Prince will be heading to the U.S. in May to host his Invictus Games event. The Prince, who hit it off with First Lady Michelle Obama on his last U.S. visit for the Games, will be reunited once again with the President and his family during the visit to Orlando, from May 8-12.