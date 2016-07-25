Prince Harry flips burgers for guests at Kensington Palace

Just call him grill master! mental health campaign Heads Together.

Sports stars joined the 31-year-old royal for the event, where they discussed the challenging times they've faced in their lives and their struggles with mental health and wellbeing in addition to the importance of having a supportive network.

Photo: Headstogether.org.uk

Guests of the charity event included several athletes from the worlds of soccer, track and cricket: Rio Ferdinand, Dame Kelly Holmes, Victoria Pendleton, Jonathan Trott and Iwan Thomas. Harry chatted with the athletes about being open when it comes to mental health and not seeing it as a weakness. “You can improve your well-being and everyone else's around you as well, if you’ve got your head as strong as your body," he said. "Imagine what we could achieve."

Aside from flipping burgers and playing French Cricket at the BBQ, Prince William’s brother also commented on his late mother Princess Diana’s death. While talking to father-of-three Rio Ferdinand, Harry admitted, "I really regret not ever talking about it for the first 28 years of my life.”

The royal’s words struck a chord with the former soccer player, who lost his wife to cancer last year. “[Harry’s] gone through different stages in his life that my kids are going to be going towards," Rio said. "So to get some of his experiences is very rewarding for me and very educational in many ways."

Photo: Headstogether.org.uk

Harry is passionate when it comes to his charity work. The ginger-haired royal along with his brother and sister-in-law, Prince William and Kate Middleton, launched the Heads Together campaign earlier this year, which aims to end the stigma surrounding mental health.

"The key message here today is that everyone can suffer from mental health," Harry said. "Whether you're a member of the royal family, whether you're a soldier, whether you're a sports star, whether you're a team sport, individual sport, whether you're a white van driver, whether you're a mother, father, a child, it doesn't really matter."

