William, Kate and Harry record good luck message for Team GB ahead of Rio 2016

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, née Kate Middleton, have teamed up with Prince Harry to record a special good luck message for Team GB before the start of the Rio 2016 Olympics. The video was recorded ahead of Friday's opening ceremony at Rio's Maracanã Stadium, and sees the royal trio reflect on the success of British athletes at London 2012.

The 90-second clip opens with footage of people carrying the Olympic flame at the 2012 Games, and sees the royal family cheering on athletes from the stands.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY



VIEW GALLERY



The British royals attended a number of events at London 2012



"London 2012 saw this country come alive with a passion for sport. It saw people of all ages and from all walks of life join together to support Team GB," Prince William can be heard saying, with his brother Harry adding: "Each member of Team GB will have a unique journey, but they all share the same aim – to deliver the best performance they possibly can."

As footage plays of British stars Jessica Ennis-Hill, Mo Farah, Louis Smith and Tom Daley in action, Kate says: "London 2012 showcased the best of British sport, and we are all so excited to see what can be achieved in Rio."

The Duke, Duchess and Prince Harry wish all the @TeamGB athletes good luck ahead of #Rio2016 #BringOnTheGreathttps://t.co/isxyHEv7mM

— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) August 4, 2016

William, Kate and Harry recorded a special message ahead of the start of Rio 2016



Harry continues: "Our athletes are an inspiration to us all and we need the whole country to get behind them and cheer them on as they take to the world stage."

William is then seen in person, telling viewers: "We have some of the most passionate supporters in the world and we can't wait to cheer on our athletes together this time in Rio."

The camera then moves on to his wife Kate, who says: "We can't wait to watch everyone compete. Good luck!"

VIEW GALLERY



The video ends with the trio wishing Team GB good luck



It is Prince Harry who ends the royal video message. "Let's top 2012," he says. "Bring on the Great!"

Rio 2016 will see 366 British athletes compete across 23 sports, as Team GB look to better their record 47 medals won at Beijing 2008. On Thursday, it was announced that Andy Murray has been chosen to be Team GB's flag bearer, and will lead the British athletes out at the opening ceremony.