The Queen and Kate spend quality time together at Balmoral Estate

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge took a trip to visit the Queen's Balmoral Estate on Saturday,'and Kate was spotted being driven through the Scottish estate by the Queen herself while the Prince took part in grouse shooting on the grounds.

Her Majesty and Kate looked to be in good spirits as they enjoyed their trip together. The 90-year-old monarch was dressed in a blue shirt and khaki sleeveless jacket while the Duchess looked ready for autumn in a brown winter coat and orange and brown patterned scarf, leaving her long brunette locks loose.

Kate and the Queen seemed to enjoy each other's company as they took a car ride together

The couple were enjoying each other's company as they were snapped laughing together while making their way through a public footpath to meet Prince William at the moors near Loch Muick to enjoy a picnic lunch.

The Prince had been spotted behind the wheel of a green Land Rover earlier that day on his way to the grouse shoot on the same public footpath.

Prince William was spotted driving to the grouse shoot

The royal couple arrived in Scotland on Thursday with their two children; three-year-old Prince George and one-year-old Princess Charlotte, for a short family holiday, and stayed at Prince Charles's Birkhall home before travelling to visit the Queen and Prince Phillip.

Princess Anne is also currently residing at the estate after she was forced to cancel her royal engagements to recover from a bad chest infection. The Princess had joined her mother to attend the annual Braemar Gathering for a display of Highland games on Saturday last week. Prince Harry is also thought to be joining the royal family in Balmoral after returning from a six-week charity trip to Africa on Thursday.