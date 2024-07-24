Prince William and Princess Kate tease 'exciting' news for future

The Prince and Princess of Wales have confirmed that an "exciting" new project from the pair will be coming later in the year.

Mental health is one of the topics that both royals take a passionate interest in, and it was revealed that the duo have personally funded a new initiative to help improve the mental health outcomes of those in rural communities.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Princess Kate declares ‘We all love you so much!’ as William celebrates 42nd birthday

It's not the only future known for William, who is expected to be taking up a new patronage in the autumn.

The news came as some of the personal finances of the father-of-three came into the spotlight in new figures. Accounts showed that the heir to the throne had earned over £23 million in 2023 through the Duchy of Cornwall.

© Getty William and Kate have funded a new mental health programme

The Duchy of Cornwall is one of the largest and oldest landed estates in Britain and was created in 1337 by Edward III to support his son and heir Prince Edward, known as the Black Prince, and all his subsequent heirs. It extends across 23 counties in England and Wales and includes the Oval cricket ground and 67,000 acres of Dartmoor.

Money received through the Duchy is used to fund the official, charitable and personal lives of the Prince and Princess and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

© Chris Jackson William received quite the fortune from the Duchy of Cornwall

In 2022, William only received £6 million from the Duchy, this is because he only became the Duke of Cornwall halfway through the financial year following the death of his grandmother, the late Queen.

Accounts also revealed the personal wealth of King Charles, with his accounts inflating to the tune of more than £130 million. Officials have confirmed that the money received through the Sovereign Grant will help to fund the refurbishments of Buckingham Palace.

© Getty The accounts also showed the wealth of the monarch

The information about the wealth of the royal family had been due to be published last month, however, it was delayed in the wake of the general election.

READ: Prince William and Princess Kate are expanding their team - but this unique skill is non-negotiable

DISCOVER: Prince William and Princess Kate's favourite holiday destinations - and some might surprise you

The figures also revealed the cost of royal trips, with the King and Queen's trip to Kenya being the most expensive taken last year, totalling £166,557 – the couple's trip to France came in at £117,942.