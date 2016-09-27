Inside Prince William and Kate Middleton's romantic overnight hotel

Kate Middleton and Price William are getting the royal — or rather presidential treatment. Though they’ll be away from Prince George and Princess Charlotte on Tuesday evening, the British royals will be dining and enjoying the amenities of the Coast High Country Inn’s presidential suite.

Photo: Coast High Country Inn

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s September 27 visit to the Yukon territory marks the only night of their eight-day royal tour of Canada that they will spend apart from their young children.

Upon the couple’s arrival to the downtown Whitehorse hotel, William and Kate, will be greeted by a 40-foot-tall wooden Mountie before retreating to their newly-renovated suite.

Photo: Coast High Country Inn

The royals’ room, which features a fireplace and Jacuzzi, runs upwards of $190 per night during the off-season and $220 during the summer months. Sources revealed that the royals are "delighted" with the accommodation.

Leading up to their arrival, HELLO! has learned that the hotel’s executive chef will be preparing a “light meal” for the royal visitors on September 27, in addition to breakfast and lunch on Wednesday.

Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

During their stay, the parents-of-two will dine on dishes made from healthy local ingredients including sockeye salmon and greens. While William and Kate enjoy a romantic getaway together in the Yukon, Charlotte and George will be back at the family’s home base in Victoria in the care of their nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo.

The Duke and Duchess kicked off the fourth day of their royal tour with a visit to the UBC Okanagan Campus, where they received volleyball jerseys. Following their visit to the university, the couple traveled to the family-owned Mission Hill Winery to sample wine.