Prince Harry to learn secrets from the Queen's favourite horse whisperer

Prince Harry is always on the lookout for ways to support soldiers who have served in the Queen's forces.

And it sounds like the Prince has found a new way – which is very close to home – to help veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Harry will enlist the help of the Queen's favourite adviser Monty Roberts, who has worked with the monarch on her horses and corgis for decades.

Monty, 81, has revealed that Harry is keen to experience how working with horses can help former soldiers tackle their psychological challenges, or what Monty calls "hidden wounds".

The Californian cowboy has already helped US veterans transform their lives.

"The Prince has learned of this work and wanted to get a greater understanding. It will be an honour to show him," Monty told the Evening Standard.

He is still in regular contact with the Queen. "I owe Her Majesty everything," he added. "If she hadn't pushed me, I would still be a cowboy from Salinas and the world would not know about my methods of training horses with non-violence."

"She always takes my calls," Monty went on. "Every year, two, three, four times a year that we get together, we discuss what's happened, we discuss what we want to do."

Monty became known as "the real horse whisperer" after he published his book detailing non-violent training methods. He is also said to have been the inspiration behind the character Tom Booker in Nicholas Evans's bestselling book The Horse Whisperer, which was adapted into a film starring Robert Redford.

Harry left the army in 2015 after a ten-year service, however he has channelled his energy into supporting the armed forces and war veterans.

But earlier this week Harry was forced to deny reports that he wants more support for British troops facing prosecution for alleged war crimes.

"He has not expressed views on this topic to anyone and he does not believe it would have been appropriate for a member of the royal family to have done so," Harry's spokesperson said in a statement.

"Prince Harry does not comment on issues like this because to do so would actually undermine his ability to support veterans both in the UK and overseas."