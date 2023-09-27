Princess Lilibet's milestones - everything Prince Harry and Meghan have shared

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex became a family-of-four with the arrival of their daughter, Princess Lilibet, in June 2021.

Prince Harry and Meghan are ensuring that Prince Archie, now four, and two-year-old Lilibet, are growing up as private citizens in their home town of Montecito, California.

Just like their parents, Archie and Lilibet will be able to carve out their own career opportunities later in life, whether that be in the public eye or not.

Harry and Meghan have shared anecdotes and images of their children on their own terms, including in their Netflix docuseries, released last December.

From Lilibet's birth announcement to milestones such as her first steps and first birthday, here's everything Harry and Meghan have shared about their daughter.

Pregnancy announcement

Meghan revealed her second pregnancy on Valentine's Day 2021, with two special photographs taken by close friend, Misan Harriman.

Photographer Misan reminisced about the special announcement back in February, resharing the snaps and writing: "Two years ago today, I helped my friends announce some wonderful news."

The images, which were taken over Zoom, showed Meghan cradling her baby bump, with her head in husband Harry's lap. In the second shot, the pregnant Duchess is seen holding Archie in her arms, as Harry hugs his wife.

Birth announcement

Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born on 4 June 2021 at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with the Sussexes announcing their daughter's arrival two days after her birth.

A spokesperson for the couple said at the time: "It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world.

© Misan Harriman Lilibet on her 1st birthday

"Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA.

"She weighed 7 lbs 11 oz. Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home.

"Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales.

"This is the second child for the couple, who also have a two-year-old son named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. The Duke and Duchess thank you for your warm wishes and prayers as they enjoy this special time as a family."

Harry describes Lilibet's birth

In his memoir, Spare, which was released in January 2023, Harry described the moment he helped to bring his daughter into the world.

He wrote: "I slid my hands under the tiny back and neck. Gently, but firmly, as I’d seen in films, I pulled our precious daughter from that world into this, and cradled her just a moment, trying to smile at her, to see her, but honestly, I couldn’t see anything. I wanted to say: Hello. I wanted to say: Where have you come from? I wanted to say: Is it better there? Is it peaceful? Are you frightened? Don’t be, don’t be, all will be well. I’ll keep you safe."

First photo

The Sussexes keep their children out of the public eye and did not share a photograph of their daughter until Christmas 2021.

The adorable family photo was taken by their wedding photographer Alexi Lubomirski at the couple's California home. The precious portrait showed the Sussexes posing on some steps with little Archie sitting on Harry's lap and Meghan lifting Lilibet in the air.

The message on the card read: "Happy Holidays. This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a 'Mama' and a 'Papa', and Lili made us a family."

First birthday

Harry and Meghan shared an adorable photograph of Lilibet to mark her first birthday in June 2022. The snap, taken by Misan Harriman, showed the little girl wearing a blue dress and a headband, while smiling at the camera.

Lilibet's milestone birthday coincided with Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, and the Sussexes marked the occasion at their UK residence, Frogmore Cottage.

Footage from their Netflix series showed the Sussexes hosting a tea party in the garden and singing Happy Birthday to Lilibet in front of a beautiful pink cake designed by their wedding cake baker, Clare Ptak. See the moment in the clip below...

WATCH: Harry, Meghan and Archie celebrate Lilibet's first birthday

Lilibet's first meeting with the late Queen

Harry also shared details of Lilibet's first meeting with his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

He recalled the moment as he reflected on the Queen's death, writing: "For days and days we couldn't stop hugging the children, couldn’t let them out of our sight—though I also couldn’t stop picturing them with Granny. The final visit. Archie making deep, chivalrous bows, his baby sister Lilibet cuddling the monarch's shins. Sweetest children, Granny said, sounding bemused. She'd expected them to be a bit more…American, I think? Meaning, in her mind, more rambunctious."

First steps

Harry and Meghan shared a rare insight into their family life at their Montecito home in their Netflix docuseries, which aired in December 2022.

© Netflix Lilibet taking her first steps

Home footage showed little Lilibet crawling and toddling as she learned to take her first steps in the garden.

Family traits

The Sussexes also spoke about family traits in their children in their Netflix show, and revealed who Lilibet takes after.

"I think, at the moment, I see a lot of my wife in Archie and I see a lot of my mum [Princess Diana] in Lili. She's very Spencer-like. She's got the same blue eyes…" Harry said.

© Netlix Lilibet has inherited her father's reddish locks

"Blue, blue, blue eyes," Meghan emphasised.

"Sort of like golden reddish hair," Harry added of his daughter, as home footage showed Lilibet wearing a floral romper and crawling across the Sussexes' garden in Montecito.

Lilibet's bond with Archie

In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres in November 2021, Meghan spoke about her children's sweet bond.

© Netflix Prince Harry and Meghan with their children

Ellen asked Meghan about her son Archie, saying: "Is he a good big brother?" to which the Duchess replied, "He loves being a big brother!"

She continued: "Someone told H (Harry) and I that when you have one kid it's a hobby, and two children is parenting. Suddenly we realised, oh right, everyone talks about what it's like for the second child, but no one talks about the adjustment for the first child when the second one comes along. So I think they have that moment of, 'Oh, this is fun...oh, this is how it is now'."

Lilibet's christening

Harry and Meghan celebrated their daughter's christening at their Montecito home in March 2023, when she was 21 months old.

A spokesperson for the couple at the time said: "I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, March 3 by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor."

While the royal family did not attend the ceremony, Harry's maternal aunts, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes, were among the guests.

© Netflix Lilibet, pictured on her birthday, was christened at the family's home

It marked the first time Lilibet was publicly referred to as Princess. She became a princess when her grandfather the King acceded to the throne in September 2022.

The rules set out by King George V in 1917 mean Archie and Lili, as the children of a son of a sovereign, are automatically a prince and a princess.

It's understood that Lilibet's title of princess and Archie's title as a prince will be used in formal settings, but not in everyday conversational use by the couple.

The children are also entitled to an HRH style, but although Harry and Meghan retain their HRH styles, they no longer use them after stepping back as senior royals in 2020.

