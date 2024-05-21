12 beautiful photos of the royals enjoying the Chelsea Flower Show

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show is one of the royal family's favourite events from their busy summer schedule.

The British royal family's connections to the show go back to Queen Victoria's reign, when it was formerly known as the Great Spring Show for its inaugural event in Kensington in 1862.

The first ever RHS Chelsea Flower Show, as we know it today, took place in 1913 and has been held every May, apart from during the two World Wars and the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

The late Queen Elizabeth II held a long-standing patronage with the Royal Horticultural Society until her death, only missing the event twice during her 70-year reign.

The patronage has since passed to King Charles, who is one of the biggest advocates for the environment and the natural world.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Memorable Royal Family Chelsea Flower Show Moments

HELLO! takes a look back on some of our favourite photos of the royals at the Chelsea Flower Show over the years...

© Getty Back to Nature The green-fingered Princess of Wales co-designed the Back to Nature garden at the show in 2019 alongside landscape architects Davies White. Inspired by elements of her childhood and more recent memories with her own children, it featured a tree house, a den and a rope swing. As well as giving the late Queen a tour of the space, Kate brought Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis along to play in the garden.



© Getty Pretty in pink And in 2023, Kate looked pretty in pink as she hosted the very first children's picnic at the show, to encourage young. She inspired the idea during a conversation with the RHS during 2019 when her garden was on show at Chelsea. The Princess felt more children should be involved in the Chelsea Flower Show.

© Getty In bloom We love this image of the late Queen next to a floral exhibit by the New Covent Garden Flower Market in 2016. 10,000 stems were used to create this tribute to Her Majesty on her 90th birthday in 2016. She became patron of the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) in 1952 at the start of her reign.



© Getty A sentimental spot Prince Harry sits in a Basotho chair during his visit to the Sentebale 'Hope in Vulnerability' garden in 2015. Sentebale was founded by the Duke of Sussex and Prince Seeiso in 2006. Sentebale means 'forget-me-not' in the Sesotho language, representing a pledge to remember the most vulnerable children in Southern Africa.



© Getty Date night Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi looked incredibly stylish as they enjoyed a date night at the Chelsea Flower Show in 2022, with Beatrice wearing an apt blue floral Reformation for the occasion.



© Getty Hand-in-hand This photo was taken two years before they announced their engagement but Princess Eugenie is rocking a very bridal look as she attends the Chelsea Flower Show with future husband, Jack Brooksbank, in 2016.



© Getty Mother-son moment Then Prince Charles kisses his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, as they attend the Chelsea Flower Show in 2009. The monarch presented her son and heir apparent with the Royal Horticultural Society's Victoria Medal of Honour.



© Chris Jackson How gorgeous is this shot of the Duchess of Edinburgh holding a bouquet at the show in 2018?



© Getty Take a seat Queen Camilla took a pew in a swing seat as she took a tour of the London Square Community Garden in 2023.



© Getty Smelling the roses Charles stops to smell the roses – literally – during a visit to the show in 2009. The plant was named the Highgrove rose in honour of the then Prince's Gloucestershire home.



© Getty Queen Elizabeth's last appearance In May 2022, the late Queen was escorted around by a £62,000 buggy amid her ongoing mobility issues. The monarch, who looked pretty in pink, was joined by the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and Princess Beatrice.



© Getty From the archives The royal family have been supporting the Chelsea Flower Show since its inception in 1913, and here’s King George VI, the Queen Mother and Princess Margaret admiring a display in 1951.

