Meghan Markle visits Prince Harry in London

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are making their long-distance relationship work! The Suits star traveled to London this week to visit her royal boyfriend. On Thursday, the American actress was spotted walking by herself to the gates of Kensington Palace with groceries from Whole Foods on hand.

The 35-year-old blended into the streets of London with her casual ensemble, which consisted of a jacket, leggings and Hunter wellington boots. Meghan shielded her face wearing one of Harry's baseball caps.

Photo: Richard Stonehouse PA Wire/ PA Images/ Instagram/@meghanmarkle

After stocking up on essentials Whole Foods, the Hollywood star wandered back to Harry's Kensington Palace home, Nottingham Cottage. While Meghan was spotted in the streets of London on November 10, her famous beau too stepped out for a Remembrance Day event. The outing marked the Prince's his first public appearance since confirming his new relationship.

Photo: Eddie Mulholland/The Daily Teleg PA Wire/PA Images

As HELLO! previously reported on Tuesday, the handsome prince made the unprecedented step of speaking out to confirm his new relationship and to urge members of the media and public to respect the privacy of his girlfriend.

The 32-year-old released a statement via his communications secretary in response to the harassment, "sexism and racism" he said Meghan had received since the news of their romance broke.

Photo: George Pimentel/WireImage

In the lengthy, heartfelt post, Harry acknowledged that there is a "significant curiosity about his private life," but appealed to fair-minded people to respect Meghan's privacy. He is also "worried" and "deeply disappointed that he has not been able to protect" the Toronto-based actress.

Harry and Meghan secretly started dating over the summer after meeting through mutual friends. A source told HELLO! that the pair was introduced via Misha Nonoo, the fashion designer wife of one of Harry’s school friends, old Etonian Alexander Gilkes.