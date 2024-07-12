Prince Harry arrives at 2024 ESPYs as proud Meghan Markle joins him at sports awards — live updates

The Duke of Sussex has arrived at the 2024 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, joined by wife the Duchess of Sussex where they rubbed shoulders with sports stars, including Serena Williams, basketball star Paige Bueckers, and soccer players Taylor Flint, Danielle Colaprico and Sierra Enge.

Prince Harry, 39, will receive the Pat Tillman Award at the ESPYs in the US, awarded by sports channel ESPN to individuals in the sporting world who have made significant contributions to the lives of others. The Duke, who stepped back from royal duties in 2020, has been recognised for founding the Invictus Games a decade ago to support injured and sick servicemen and women – both on active duty and veterans – who are navigating physical and invisible injuries.

© ESPN Prince Harry and Meghan clap at the ESPYs

Prince Harry and Meghan got a shout-out from hosts Serena Williams during her opening monologue, and the pair could be seen laughing from their front-row seats.

They did not walk the red carpet.

© ESPN Serena Williams presents the ESPYs

Ahead of the ceremony, ESPN vice-president of production Kate Jackson said: "It's our privilege to recognise three incredible individuals – Steve Gleason, Dawn Staley and Prince Harry. These honourees have used their platforms to change the world and make it more inclusive for marginalised and suffering communities, demonstrating incredible resilience, positivity and perseverance, and we're thrilled to celebrate them at the 2024 ESPYs."

ESPN said Harry is being honoured for his "tireless work in making a positive impact for the veteran community through the power of sport".

The honour comes after Harry travelled to the UK in May for a special event at St Paul's Cathedral to mark ten years of the Invictus Games. He served on two frontline tours in Afghanistan and spent a decade in the British armed forces.

The Pat Tillman Award for Service is named after former NFL player and US Army Ranger Pat Tillman, who was killed in Afghanistan in 2004. The 2024 ESPYs are being hosted by tennis champion, Serena, who is also a close friend of the Duchess of Sussex.

