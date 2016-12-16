Live like royalty at the King of Morocco's former New Jersey estate

If you have ever dreamt of living like royalty, it’s time to relocate to the Garden State! Natirar estate, which once belonged to the King of Morocco, Hassan II is opening up its doors to residents.

The New Jersey property that sits on 500 acres was sold to the late Moroccan Monarch back in 1983. According to the property’s site, the estate was only visited a “handful of times” by the King.

Hassan II owned real estate in the Garden State Photo: STR/AFP/Getty Images

A friend of Hassan II introduced His Majesty to the property, which was close to Princeton University where his sons attended college. Following his death in 1999, the King’s son Mohammed VI sold the Jersey estate for $22 million to Somerset County.

Today, the site serves as a venue for weddings and is home to the Ninety Acres restaurant, in addition to a farm and culinary school. Being added to the property now are 24 brand-new private luxury residences. The Residences at Natirar were designed by renowned architect Bob Hillier.

The luxury residences will “exude romance through the beauty of their architecture, lush gardens, and focus on simple living,” according to the official website. Residence owners will gain the conveniences of a resort lifestyle and will have "every amenity, fitness choice, and wellness opportunity" available at their dream home.