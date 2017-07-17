Prince William and Kate Middleton begin royal tour in Poland with George and Charlotte

Prince George and Princess Charlotte were more adorable than ever as they touched down in Warsaw with their parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton on Monday for a five-day royal tour of Poland and Germany. Little George was coaxed out of the plane by dad the Duke of Cambridge, while Duchess Kate disembarked with toddler Charlotte in her arms.

William and Kate decided to bring their children, Princess Charlotte and Prince George on tour with them to Poland and Germany Photo: Getty Images

Kate, 35, was her usual elegant self in a pristine white coat by Alexander McQueen. Even while carrying Charlotte, the royal expertly navigated the plane steps in her favorite nude high heels, while William held onto three-year-old Prince George, who at first seemed reluctant to disembark from the plane but later gained his confidence back.





Kate carried Princess Charlotte in her arms as the family touched down in Warsaw Photo: Getty Images



Shortly after touching down, the family were escorted to Belweder Palace, about a 20-minute drive away from the airport, where they were greeted by Poland's President Duda and his wife, First Lady Agata. Leaving George and Charlotte at home in the palace with their nanny Maria Borrallo, William and Kate headed to the Warsaw Rising Museum, which is dedicated to the uprising of 1944 which saw the Polish resistance army attempt to liberate Warsaw from German occupation.

It appeared that Prince George, three, was reluctant to leave the plane Photo: Getty Images

On Monday, William and Kate will also meet young local entrepreneurs at a reception, followed by a garden party held in honor of Queen Elizabeth. The Cambridges will visit Gdansk on Tuesday, after which they will fly to Germany where they will spend one day each in Berlin, Heidelberg and Hamburg. George and Charlotte will be seen on a number of occasions, most likely as they arrive and depart from both countries, while William and Kate will have jam-packed days scheduled.

The adorable little prince finally made his way out of the aircraft, holding tight onto his father's hand Photo: Getty Images



Many are viewing the royal trip, taken at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, as another Brexit diplomacy tour, helping to maintain and strengthen the UK's relations with Europe as Great Britain prepares to leave the EU. Earlier this year, the Duke and Duchess spent two days in Paris, where they met former French President Francois Hollande.

President Andrzej Duda and his wife Agata welcomed the royal couple to the presidential palace in Warsaw Photo: Janek Skarzynski/Getty Images

The visit is William and Kate's first official joint trip to Poland and Germany; the Duke, also 35, made an official visit to Germany last summer.

Witaj Polsko! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive in Warsaw for #RoyalTourPoland

