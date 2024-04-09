Inside Carole Middleton's best grandmother moments with George, Charlotte and Louis

Carole Middleton has been a constant source of support to the Prince and Princess of Wales through the years.
When Prince William and Kate became parents with the arrival of Prince George in 2013, they spent the first few weeks of their newborn son's life at Carole and Michael's home at Bucklebury Manor in leafy Berkshire.
The Middletons have always been hands-on grandparents from the start, and they were the first family members to visit baby George at the Lindo Wing in London following his birth on 22 July 2013.
Carole looked proud as punch when she and Michael emerged from the private maternity wing and revealed the first details about his grandson, telling the world's press: "He's absolutely beautiful, they're both doing really well and we're so thrilled."
Relive that sweet moment in the video below…
William and Kate welcomed two more children – Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in 2015 and 2018 respectively.
The Prince and Princess' move to Windsor in 2022 brought them geographically closer to the Middletons in Berkshire, but they've enjoyed family holidays together and been known to help out with the school run.
Throughout her grandchildren's early years, Carole has been on hand to support William and Kate with babysitting duties especially when they've been on royal tours, and she has also shared some heartwarming insights into her relationship with her grandchildren in recent years.
Major royal moments
Carole and Michael have been present for some of William and Kate and their children's biggest life moments, as well as royal occasions, such as the coronation.
The businesswoman's sweet bond with her eldest grandchild, Prince George, was evident at Princess Charlotte's christening in Norfolk in 2015.
The little royal was pictured turning around to look for his beloved grandmother as they left the service.
And in 2019, as William and Kate went head-to-head during the King's Cup Regatta on the Isle of Wight, George and Charlotte were pictured watching the action from a nearby boat with Granny and Grandpa Middleton.
As the then Duke and Duchess of Cambridge returned to shore, Kate and Charlotte were pictured pulling funny faces at Michael through a window as a bemused Carole looked on.
Home from home
Kate has previously spoken about her "very happy childhood" and it seems to be something that Carole is keen to emulate with her grandchildren.
Describing herself as "hands on" in a rare interview with Good Housekeeping in 2021, she added: "I want to run down the hills, climb the trees and go through the tunnel at the playground. As long as I am able to, that’s what I’ll be doing. I cook with them, I muck around dancing, we go on bike rides."
While the Waleses traditionally travel to Sandringham for Christmas, on two occasions they have spent the festive holiday with the Middletons.
In 2012, Kate was in the early stages of pregnancy with George so they opted to stay with her parents. And in 2016, William and Kate took George and Charlotte to stay with their grandparents in Bucklebury, with the family all attending church on Christmas Day.
Speaking to The Telegraph in 2018, Carole revealed she places Christmas trees in the grandchildren's rooms "so that they can decorate it themselves".
Family traditions
Carole has been open about the way she's raised her three children, Kate, Pippa and James, juggling her former business, Party Pieces, with motherhood.
She told The Telegraph that her "family are paramount" and that they "come first" and she hinted that she's keeping the same values for George, Charlotte and Louis, telling the newspaper that she believes in letting children eat with the adults "as soon as they can sit up properly" and talking together at family meals.