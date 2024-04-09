Who are Princess Charlotte's godparents? Including Prince William's childhood friends and Princess Kate's cousin

Prince George could have a starring role at his godfather Hugh Grosvenor, 7th Duke of Westminster's wedding in June.

It wouldn't be the first time the Wales children have been involved in bridal parties for their godparents, as Prince George and Princess Charlotte were page boy and flower girl at Sophie Carter's nuptials in 2018.

Former teacher Sophie is one of the Princess of Wales's closest friends and is part of the Norfolk set who reside near to Prince William and Kate's country abode, Anmer Hall.

Sophie, who has since developed an educational phonics app, Hip Hop Hen, has been pictured with Kate at Wimbledon and at church in Sandringham.

Before marrying Robert Snuggs in 2018, Sophie used to date one of William's best friends, Thomas van Straubenzee. Her brother, Robert, also married another one of Kate's school friends, Hannah Gillingham – who is godmother to Prince Louis.

Sophie is one of the five family and friends chosen to be Charlotte's godparents at her christening in Norfolk in 2015.

Read on to find out more about Charlotte's other godparents.

Thomas van Straubenzee

© Getty Lucy Lanigan-O'Keeffe and Thomas van Straubenzee have joined William and Kate in Sandringham

The property mogul is one of Prince William and Prince Harry's childhood pals, with Thomas and his brother Charlie, having attended Ludgrove School in Berkshire with the royal brothers.

He was previously married to Lady Melissa Jane Percy but their three-year marriage ended in divorce in 2016.

In 2020, he married Lucy Lanigan-O'Keefe, a teacher at George and Charlotte's previous school, Thomas's Battersea. Thomas and Lucy welcomed their first child later that year.

James Meade

© Getty Lady Laura Meade and James Meade at Royal Ascot 2023

The son of Olympian eventer, Richard Meade, James attended Eton College with William.

He married Lady Laura Marsham in Norfolk in September 2013 with William, Harry and Pippa Middleton among the guests.

While James is godfather to Charlotte, Lady Laura is godmother to Prince Louis.

Laura Fellowes

© Getty Laura Fellowes at Harry and Meghan's wedding

William chose his maternal cousin to be one of his daughter's godparents. Laura's mother is Lady Jane Fellowes – the sister of the late Diana, Princess of Wales.

William and Kate attended Laura's wedding to Nick Pettman in 2009 in their dating years.

Adam Middleton

Kate chose her paternal cousin Adam to be one of Charlotte's godparents. Adam is the son of Michael Middleton's brother, Richard.

Adam is a partner at Manchester Square Partners and an advisor to Feigen Advisors in the US.

Kate attended her cousin's wedding to interior designer Rebecca Poynton at London's Dorchester Hotel in 2014.

