WATCH: Queen Rania of Jordan’s children show off impressive musical talents

Royal band! It looks like Queen Rania of Jordan has a pair of musicians on her hands. The 46-year-old monarch’s oldest son, Crown Prince Hussein, took to his Instagram over the weekend to show off his impressive guitar skills. The musical talents seemed to be matched by his younger sister Princess Salma, 16, who also rocked out in the clip.

#Repost @alhusseinjo ... ‎مع سلمى Jamming with Salma A post shared by Queen Rania Al Abdullah (@queenrania) on Aug 26, 2017 at 9:27am PDT





“Jamming with Salma,” the 23-year-old future King wrote alongside the video, which shows him strumming an acoustic guitar while his little sis Salma plays a ukulele. The musical siblings were dressed down for the Saturday jam session, looking casual in Nike sneakers. Proud mom Rania reposted the video on her Instagram account for her over 3.6 million followers to check out.

Queen Rania honored her son with a sweet Instagram post Photo: Instagram/@queenrania

Earlier this month, Hussein graduated from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst. At the time, Her Majesty — who is also a mother to Princess Iman bint Abdullah, 20, and Prince Hashem bin Abdullah , 12 — penned a moving tribute to her beloved firstborn.

Attached to a sweet photo of her and Hussein hugging, the Queen tenderly wrote, “You have given us countless reasons to be proud of the man you have become. Congratulations on graduating from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, in the footsteps of your father, we are both so very proud of you! #Proud #Graduation #Jordan #LoveJO.”

Queen Rania shared snaps from her children's hospital visit Photo: Instagram/@queenrania

The royal also recently shared some snaps from her August visit to the Queen Rania Al Abdullah Hospital for Children. Along with the sweet pics, she thanked the Children’s Museum for bringing some fun and learning to the young patients. “Thanks to the Children's Museum's Beyond Museum Walls project for bringing its hands-on learning activities to hospitalized children and others who cannot visit the Museum,” she wrote.